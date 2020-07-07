Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Xiaomi has the smart toilet that cleans with water and is adjustable in height

By Brian Adam
Xiaomi has put Youpin on its crowdfunding platform a new contraption, one of those that make life easier for people and that we have seen in science fiction movies and everything but that, as it comes to us as a gift with the house, because it is one of those things that we do not usually change. Unless an accident or something similar happens.

Xiaomi smart toilet.

The fact is that the Chinese have put up for sale what they understand will be the WC of the future, smart and with some really fun features, the kind that kids will use over and over again until they get tired. At the end of the day, it has such a great feature that we can adjust it in height so that both children and adults can use it without problems.

The smart toilet you expected

Although its appearance already gives it a certain futuristic air, where the changes really are is inside, in the lid opening system, which also adapts to the person sitting down and which facilitates the use of those with special needs: if our back hurts, if we cannot bend too low … everything is considered to always offer us the best position.

Cleaning with water.

This Jenner XS offers a washing and drying system with water, and also a hot air selector that will allow us to heat the WC before using it. So we don't find it too cold in the morning. To achieve this, it has a technology that raises the temperature for those very hard days of winter.

Height adjustable.

When we are done using it, this Jenner XS offers a full flush with jet water. This is not a novelty, because we have been seeing models on the market for a while with this same claim in what seems to be the trend of a market that seeks to eliminate the problem of children's wipes (that clog pipes), or the own toilet paper.

Smart toilet remote control.

By last, this WC has a remote control from which we can control all those functions, both before sitting down, and to modify them when we are already on it. As you can see from the photograph, it has height controls, water expulsion, air temperature and an interesting profile selector so that the device automatically adjusts to each user. What has been a personalized service.

If you are interested in it, you have it on the Xiaomi Youpin platform, at a price of 4,699 yuan, that is, about 590 euros To the change. A lot of money, but surely this Jenner XS deserves it,

