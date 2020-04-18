Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Xiaomi has the paper agenda that comes to life when you use the mobile

By Brian Adam
At the moment, paper is not the right place to allow things like those seen in movies, newspapers that come to life where your photos have movement, or change the headlines in real time because one of those pieces of news has just been produced that, in the past, stopped printing machines to add them to the front page, in tiny.

Today, paper is paper and what is written there is no one to change itSo we cannot expect miracles in the coming times. Now, if we add to that format the screen of a smartphone things change and yes, you can get augmented reality effects that are very fun and spectacular. And Xiaomi has decided to put on sale a product that goes that way.

Paper agenda, digital spirit

His name is Xiaomi Mi AstroReality AR Ocean and it is what you can imagine. A paper agenda, one of those that we can use to write notes from our day to day, as a newspaper, or for work, and that has a particularity on its cover, and that is that the history of that whale is much deeper than what that you see in that nice illustration.

Even if you go to a store and buy it thinking that it is a normal agenda, you are actually taking a more complex product that does not need a mobile phone to work, but that can entertain you for the duration of the show that you can see on the screen of your smartphone. The way to make it work is very simple because we simply have to download an application, scan a QR code that comes within the agenda and then point to the cover to make it come alive. The agenda does not have any electronic components nor does it have to be loaded with anything. It all happens on the phone.

