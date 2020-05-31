Xiaomi has the cameras you need to make your car look like a Tesla

In recent times a genre has proliferated within the videos that are published on social networks that are those of cars. Since smart EVs are taking over, those that are capable of driving alone on roads and highways, its sensors and cameras have been an inexhaustible source of anecdotes, incidents, shocks … of everything.

Xiaomi Jado D350 camera.

Now, these systems are not only useful to record how we circulate and if another driver does a small job for us, but for the moments when we leave the car parked and someone approaches it with "unclear" intentions. So even if you do not have a Tesla and your vehicle is over ten years old, you can install a really interesting camera system from Xiaomi for very little money.

Triple camera to record everything

This Jado D350 camera is a small device that we can easily camouflage inside our vehicle to have installed a minimum of two cameras and a maximum of three. The basic package is made up of a very compact module that has two and that will give us a clear view of what is happening both inside and outside the vehicle.

So much so that It has two cameras, one with a 170º aperture that is perfect for capturing images. of how we circulate on the road, and another for the interior, which also offers a good width to easily remove everyone in the vehicle, both sitting in the front and in the rear. To give you an idea, allow a perspective to those of those Apple TV Carpool Karaoke style TV programs.

Car camera mobile application.

In addition, this Xiaomi Jado D350 has a small three-inch screen that shows us with a PiP effect (picture in picture) the two images from the cameras, so that we always have a small preview of what you are capturing. As if this were not enough, it is capable of recording at night thanks to infrared and we can add an extra that is a rear camera that we can install to work as a single set.

The cameras have FullHD quality (1,920×1,080 pixels), are charged through a microUSB cable, allows you to install a memory card to store video clips, or photos, and has a vigilant mode to activate when it detects movement, both inside and outside the vehicle, which is especially useful when parking it. The manufacturer does not warn in its specifications of how many MP each camera has, although it is Sony sensors.

As you can imagine You can also control it with your mobile and, if you want to buy it, it is available in some Asian retailers at a price that ranges from 60 euros for the model with only two cameras, up to 76 of which adds the rear and all the wiring.

>