Tech NewsCar Tech
Updated:

Xiaomi has the cameras you need to make your car look like a Tesla

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

5 super WhatsApp tips that maybe you did not know

5 super WhatsApp tips. Photo: Writing WhatsApp It allows you to communicate instantly with friends and colleagues, it is surely...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam -

Additional advice provided to Leaving Certificate teachers on Irish bonus marks

Teachers who are giving their students estimated marks are told not to add bonus marks to their mark but...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Redmi Display 1A official: a PC monitor under 80 euros per exchange

The "hot week" of Xiaomi / Redmi, which also saw the announcement of several devices concerning our country, is...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

Maneater, analysis. The killer shark crying out for revenge

We analyzed Maneater's sandbox game for PC, which stood out at E3 a couple of years ago. Many of us...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

In recent times a genre has proliferated within the videos that are published on social networks that are those of cars. Since smart EVs are taking over, those that are capable of driving alone on roads and highways, its sensors and cameras have been an inexhaustible source of anecdotes, incidents, shocks … of everything.

Xiaomi Jado D350 camera.

Now, these systems are not only useful to record how we circulate and if another driver does a small job for us, but for the moments when we leave the car parked and someone approaches it with "unclear" intentions. So even if you do not have a Tesla and your vehicle is over ten years old, you can install a really interesting camera system from Xiaomi for very little money.

Triple camera to record everything

This Jado D350 camera is a small device that we can easily camouflage inside our vehicle to have installed a minimum of two cameras and a maximum of three. The basic package is made up of a very compact module that has two and that will give us a clear view of what is happening both inside and outside the vehicle.

So much so that It has two cameras, one with a 170º aperture that is perfect for capturing images. of how we circulate on the road, and another for the interior, which also offers a good width to easily remove everyone in the vehicle, both sitting in the front and in the rear. To give you an idea, allow a perspective to those of those Apple TV Carpool Karaoke style TV programs.

Car camera mobile application.

In addition, this Xiaomi Jado D350 has a small three-inch screen that shows us with a PiP effect (picture in picture) the two images from the cameras, so that we always have a small preview of what you are capturing. As if this were not enough, it is capable of recording at night thanks to infrared and we can add an extra that is a rear camera that we can install to work as a single set.

The cameras have FullHD quality (1,920×1,080 pixels), are charged through a microUSB cable, allows you to install a memory card to store video clips, or photos, and has a vigilant mode to activate when it detects movement, both inside and outside the vehicle, which is especially useful when parking it. The manufacturer does not warn in its specifications of how many MP each camera has, although it is Sony sensors.

As you can imagine You can also control it with your mobile and, if you want to buy it, it is available in some Asian retailers at a price that ranges from 60 euros for the model with only two cameras, up to 76 of which adds the rear and all the wiring.

>

 

More Articles Like This

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is about to arrive: confirmed the date

Reviews Brian Adam -
After the first signs of a few weeks ago, concrete information finally arrives on thearrival of the awaited Xiaomi Mi Band 5 smartband.In particular,...
Read more

Xiaomi launches its Mi Air 2SE helmets, some Airpods at an irresistible price

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Gone are the times when Xiaomi launched its products with droppers and leaving a certain space between each of them. They were the...
Read more

How to use Telegram on your mobile without taking up much space or downloading applications

Apps Brian Adam -
The most common way to use a mobile service is to download its application, but with Telegram it is not essential: you can access...
Read more

Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i5 processor is on offer on Amazon: 300 Euro discount!

Laptops Brian Adam -
Also today the Amazon offers on tech products are renewed. Among and many promotions offered by Jeff Bezos' shop, he offers a very interesting...
Read more

Ferrari is already working on a 100% electric model, do you know when?

Car Tech Brian Adam -
All the car brands are running to get fully into the electric vehicle market, and we are not only talking about the ones...
Read more

Apple Introduces Two New "Pride Edition" Straps for Its Apple Watch

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Although there are still a few weeks left to celebrate Pride Day, some companies are already preparing with new products seeking to cover...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

Xiaomi has the cameras you need to make your car look like a Tesla

In recent times a genre has proliferated within the videos that are published on social networks that are...
Read more
Latest news

Hertz is a case study on financial comorbidities

Brian Adam -
In hindsight, it's easy to see why Hertz filed for bankruptcy on Friday. The US car rental company was burdened with debt, directly...
Read more
Reviews

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is about to arrive: confirmed the date

Brian Adam -
After the first signs of a few weeks ago, concrete information finally arrives on thearrival of the awaited Xiaomi Mi Band 5 smartband.In particular,...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi launches its Mi Air 2SE helmets, some Airpods at an irresistible price

Brian Adam -
Gone are the times when Xiaomi launched its products with droppers and leaving a certain space between each of them. They were the...
Read more
Apps

How to use Telegram on your mobile without taking up much space or downloading applications

Brian Adam -
The most common way to use a mobile service is to download its application, but with Telegram it is not essential: you can access...
Read more
Corona Virus

The pandemic finally breaks the EU taboo on bonds

Brian Adam -
The coronavirus may have accomplished what the eurozone crisis failed to do: persuade the European Union to break its taboo on bonds. European...
Read more
Top Stories

A new study may have dispelled a long-standing myth about tomatoes

Brian Adam -
Regardless of where it is placed, in the refrigerator or in a bowl, the tomato will always have the same taste. It was thought,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY