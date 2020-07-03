Xiaomi has an umbrella with an LED flashlight that only costs six euros

There are times when one thinks that why this simple idea that another has been able to implement has not occurred to him. And the case of this Xiaomi umbrella is one of them if we only look at the place where the Chinese have managed to place the LED flashlight: why didn't anyone think of it before to make it easier for us to walk in those closed storm nights avoiding obstacles and everything?

Umbrella with Xiaomi LED flashlight.

And is that The great advantage of this device is that the handle where we grab it is a flashlight that can focus the ground directly to show us the obstacles that we can find when we walk down the street. A tile that has disappeared, a huge and deep puddle made by the pouring rain that is falling, etc.

For the rain … and the sun

If from the Asian countries we have already adopted the odd custom that, until a few months ago, seemed to us a true exaggeration, such as the use of masks, It would also not hurt to also acquire the habit of using umbrellas of this type to walk in the sun. They are becoming more popular and we see more people using them on the street when the dog days tighten, so this Xiaomi model will come from pearls.

Umbrella with Xiaomi LED flashlight.

Among other things because, in addition to its well-known ability to resist water and be waterproof, it has another essential feature: It has a coating against UV (ultraviolet) rays that reach us daily directly from the sun. That without counting the thermal insulation that the Chinese guarantee us and a protection factor against these UV rays (UPF) greater than 50.

Umbrella with Xiaomi LED flashlight.

The LED flashlight, as we have told you, It is integrated in the umbrella control, which has an aluminum structure, it is foldable and we can easily open it by tapping on a simple button. Precisely, this metal frame allows it to more easily resist the blows of the wind and not become a jumble that deforms at the first change.

This umbrella with LED flashlight is available to purchase through the Youpin crowdfunding platform Xiaomi, and is priced at only 49 yuan which, in exchange, is only about 6 euros. A painted opportunity to show off this summer, or next winter, an umbrella that not only prevents us from getting wet, but also protects us from the sun, reduces the temperature under its coat and, at night, shows us the way not to have problems.

>