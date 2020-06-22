Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Xiaomi has a smart lock that does not need a key to open

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

ScienceBrian Adam -

A dark matter experiment finds something … but not what it was looking for

An experiment for dark matter research has finally announced that it has found something, but it is not what...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Our galaxy could contain 600 million Earth-like planets!

British Columbia, Canada: Astronomers have calculated that only one out of every five stars like the Sun in our...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The beginning of an ‘almost complete’ solar eclipse in Pakistan

Karachi / Lahore: A solar eclipse has begun in Pakistan that will be "almost complete" in Karachi and Lahore,...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Water ice will not be the first resource humanity will use on the moon

Humanity wants to return to the Moon in 2024 and this time it intends to stay there, establishing a...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

How to disable sending statistics to Google from an Android

We are going to show you how you can disable sending statistics from your mobile phone. In general, when...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon Prime Day 2020: the possible dates and offers, appointment in September?

It is now certain the postponement of the Amazon Prime Day 2020, which should have been staged in July...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

If Steve Jobs were among us and in a keynote faced the challenge of presenting a padlock like this from Xiaomi, I would say that we have all been born with ten fingers on the hands that would be able to open it. Overall, why do you need those metallic pieces called keys that are a vestige as old almost as human civilization?

New Xiaomi smart locks.

That same must have thought of Xiaomi, which has decided to give this simple object a turn to make it intelligent and leave behind, well, that atavism of carrying a tiny key in your pocket. A key that sometimes ends up being lost. What's more, is there a padlock in the world that only guarantees you to be the only ones who can open it?

Charge it and travel

This smart Xiaomi padlock has a completely traditional design but What changes everything is its lower part, where there are three elements that make it unique. On the one hand a fingerprint reader, on the other a charging connector hidden under a piece of plastic, and finally a miniLED located between those two large circles, which is the one that warns us if the battery is running out dying red gaudy.

Opening with the fingerprint.

If you think that reloading the padlock may be a problem, the manufacturer warns that we will have enough energy to open and close it 2,500 times, which seems pretty. What's more, if we do not reach that number, Xiaomi guarantees that it can be a stand-by year without problems. Its use is like that of conventional key models and we can carry it in suitcases, lockers, handbags and any other place where it makes sense to block the way into the hands of others.

Xiaomi smart padlock with IPX7 certification.

This padlock allows to store up to 20 different fingerprints, is IPX7 certified, so you can get wet without problems and even submerge for a very short time in water, and the sensor has a response speed that allows us to open the padlock in less than a second. That way, We will hardly waste time checking if the key has entered correctly, if it turns or if it is locked.

Xiaomi padlock charging.

The charging connector is microUSB and we can take it connected to a conventional charger or to a powerbank if, for example, we are in transit to catch a plane and we can easily connect the cable to it. You already have it available to buy in some Asian retailers at an approximate price of 25 euros, in silver, black and blue colors.

>

More Articles Like This

Tesla accused of 'misleading advertising' in Germany for his autopilot, and that?

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Elon Musk spent a good part of 2019 announcing that by the end of last year I would already have a fairly operational...
Read more

Pokémon Sword and Shield – Isle of Armor, Review: Is It Worth It?

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Pokémon Sword and Shield - Isle of Armor, Review: Is It Worth It?
Read more

Serie A, we start again tonight: on Sky the virtual audience thanks to Virtual Audio

Football Brian Adam -
After last weekend's recoveries, tonight Serie A starts again at full speed, with the 27th day. The championship will keep the fans company until...
Read more

These are the photos that confirm the design changes on the iPhone 12

Mobile Brian Adam -
The less time there is for the new iPhone 12 to arrive in stores, the more certainties we have around its design since...
Read more

Graphene fabric that stays warm in winter and cold in summer

Tech News Brian Adam -
Manchester: Scientists at the University of Manchester have developed a smart fabric that keeps itself cool or warm depending on the temperature. If it...
Read more

Google Play Store: free 21 apps, Android games and themes, the complete list!

Android Brian Adam -
As always close to the weekend, the Google Play Store offers a wide range of gifts for users of Android smartphones and tablets. In...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY