Xiaomi has a smart lock that does not need a key to open

If Steve Jobs were among us and in a keynote faced the challenge of presenting a padlock like this from Xiaomi, I would say that we have all been born with ten fingers on the hands that would be able to open it. Overall, why do you need those metallic pieces called keys that are a vestige as old almost as human civilization?

New Xiaomi smart locks.

That same must have thought of Xiaomi, which has decided to give this simple object a turn to make it intelligent and leave behind, well, that atavism of carrying a tiny key in your pocket. A key that sometimes ends up being lost. What's more, is there a padlock in the world that only guarantees you to be the only ones who can open it?

Charge it and travel

This smart Xiaomi padlock has a completely traditional design but What changes everything is its lower part, where there are three elements that make it unique. On the one hand a fingerprint reader, on the other a charging connector hidden under a piece of plastic, and finally a miniLED located between those two large circles, which is the one that warns us if the battery is running out dying red gaudy.

Opening with the fingerprint.

If you think that reloading the padlock may be a problem, the manufacturer warns that we will have enough energy to open and close it 2,500 times, which seems pretty. What's more, if we do not reach that number, Xiaomi guarantees that it can be a stand-by year without problems. Its use is like that of conventional key models and we can carry it in suitcases, lockers, handbags and any other place where it makes sense to block the way into the hands of others.

Xiaomi smart padlock with IPX7 certification.

This padlock allows to store up to 20 different fingerprints, is IPX7 certified, so you can get wet without problems and even submerge for a very short time in water, and the sensor has a response speed that allows us to open the padlock in less than a second. That way, We will hardly waste time checking if the key has entered correctly, if it turns or if it is locked.

Xiaomi padlock charging.

The charging connector is microUSB and we can take it connected to a conventional charger or to a powerbank if, for example, we are in transit to catch a plane and we can easily connect the cable to it. You already have it available to buy in some Asian retailers at an approximate price of 25 euros, in silver, black and blue colors.

