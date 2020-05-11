Monday, May 11, 2020
Online Shopping
Updated:

Xiaomi has a Redmi Full HD monitor even cheaper for 78 euros

By Brian Adam
xiaomi monitor 2

A few months ago, Xiaomi launched its first monitors on the market. The Xiaomi Curved Screen Gaming Display had 34 inches, with a 1500R curvature, 21: 9 ratio, 3440 x 1440 pixels resolution, AMD FreeSync, and 121% RGB reproduction, and all for 325 euros. Along with the curved monitor, they brought out a very cheap 23.8-inch monitor with resolution Full HD for only 91 euros. When it seemed like they couldn't get a cheaper one, Redmi has launched an even more affordable one.

The new Redmi monitor will have a size of 23.8 inches, directly competing with the monitor that Xiaomi itself has. This strategy is quite curious on the part of the company, where they themselves compete with their own products.

Xiaomi prepares a lot of monitors for 2020

The leak points to the Redmi Display will be on sale from June for a price of only 599 yuan, about 78 euros to change. Its technical characteristics will be very similar to the Xiaomi Display 1A, with 250 nits of brightness, Full HD TN screen, 60 Hz refresh rate, aids to reduce eyestrain.xiaomi monitor 3

But the leak does not stop there, since it claims that Xiaomi will also put more for sale gaming monitors throughout the summer. The first will be the 27-inch monitor, which would have a refresh rate of 144 Hz. In September, the cheapest version of the 144 Hz gaming monitor with a size of 24.5 inches would arrive. Later, in November, a 29.5 or 27-inch monitor with 4K resolution would arrive. Redmi will also have monitors of different sizes, with two 27-inch ones; one gaming and the other "normal", in addition to another 23.8 inches that would also be gaming with its corresponding high refresh rate.

xiaomi monitor

There is no equal monitor for 78 euros

This price of 78 euros in the cheapest model is unmatched by the competition, and seeing all the plans that Xiaomi has to launch monitors, it would not be strange that they were also launched outside of China, since it is an easily internationalizable product.

At the moment there is no more data, but all these new monitors will be on sale in 2020. For this year there have also been leaks that talk about the launch of a new Xiaomi Mi Scooter Pro 2 for the month of July, although it is not known what improvements will be included in this scooter. For next Wednesday it is confirmed that there will be a new cheap router with WiFi 6.

