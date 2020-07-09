Editor's PickTech NewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Xiaomi has a 16-inch LCD whiteboard, with pencil, perfect for your children

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A peaceful star system gives us hope for a habitable planet

A new system it has just been discovered and is only 10.7 light-years from us, this means that it...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The Samsung Galaxy A31 already in Spain, these are its official price and availability

One of Samsung's most anticipated mid-range mobiles has just officially landed in Spain: the Samsung Galaxy A31 can already...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Xiaomi has a 16-inch LCD whiteboard, with pencil, perfect for your children

Xiaomi is one of the few companies that continues to exploit a market through which there are still few companies that want to transit, especially when we talk about the European and Spanish market, where tablets to watch series and movies, play is more popular among children or access channels through YouTube Kids. And it is that these LCD blackboards with pencil are perfect for the little ones to let their imaginations run wild.

Xiaoxun 16 ″ LCD Tablet. "Srcset =" https: https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
Xiaoxun 16 ″ LCD Tablet.

Be that as it may, Xiaomi is clear that it will continue on that path and now it brings a really interesting model, not only for the functions it offers to the smallest of the house but for its specifications and price. Which is, as usually happens with the Chinese, of those claims that are difficult to resist.

With pencil to paint in full colour

Is Xiaoxun 16-inch LCD is nothing but a huge whiteboard where the smallest of the house can draw and write everything they want. In addition to that focused design for them, with typical colours in blue and pink (you know why), it has a huge screen where they can write and draw using three unique colours: green, yellow and blue.

Xiaoxun 16 ″ LCD Tablet "srcset =" https: https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
Xiaoxun 16 ″ LCD Tablet

With very fine design, it is made of ABS plastic and has a kind of Home button that the child can press to access some functions such as saving what you just jotted down or drawing, and of course, creating another canvas. Actually, that 16-inch size is equivalent to that of an A4 sheet which is the standard used in schools to carry out work, homework, etc.

Xiaoxun 16 '' LCD Tablet. "Srcset =" https: https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
Xiaoxun 16 ” LCD Tablet.

One of its big claims, in addition to the size of the screen, It is a pencil that the little ones can take everywhere thanks to a magnetic anchor that leaves it stuck when they keep it in the backpack. In this way, they do not lose it and gain in functionality compared to other Chinese blackboards that do not have a component like this.

It has a very useful lock button on one of the sides that allows the child to continue drawing while preventing anything from being erased from the screen. This is especially useful so that the kids do not lose anything they do before transferring it to another medium to store it. This Xiaoxun 16 ″ LCD tablet is already on sale in China at a price of 199 yuan, that is, about 25 euros in exchange.

More Articles Like This

Xiaomi puts its own Airpods on sale for less than 20 euros

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Xiaomi is what you have, that if you get lost for a couple of weeks and do not follow their adventures, you can miss...
Read more

F1 2020, analysis: eternal Kaiser

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
F1 2020 has become the tribute that the legend of Michael Schumacher deserved. This is the most complete installment of Codemasters to date. 2020 is...
Read more

The agreement between Uber and Postmates will not be very profitable

Latest news Brian Adam -
Uber Technologies' purchase of Postmates has three good things. The first is that it eliminates a competitor from the food delivery market. The second...
Read more

The truth about the mysterious ‘gelatinous’ substance found on the moon

Space tech Brian Adam -
In 2019, the news of the discovery of a mysterious "gelatinous" substance on the Moon. The description that came from China was precisely that,...
Read more

SpaceX shares the spectacular photos of the Falcon 9 landing

Space tech Brian Adam -
After the successful launch for the US Space Force, which brought a GPS III satellite into orbit, SpaceX shared some spectacular high-resolution photos of...
Read more

Instagram, feature introduced to pin up to three comments under a post

Android Brian Adam -
After a test phase that started in May, Instagram has decided to officially launch a new feature that allows you to highlight up to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY