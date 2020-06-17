Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Xiaomi drops when we can have the Mi Smart Band 5 in Spain

By Brian Adam
In the case of this new Xiaomi smartband, events are precipitating because after an official presentation, it usually takes several days, or even weeks, to know when we will have it in our country. But unlike other occasions, it seems that the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will not take too long to be available in our stores.

New Xiaomi Mi Band 5.

It has been the brand itself that in its social networks has already proposed a global launch beyond the Chinese borders with a first more than predictable change: the name. The equivalent in Spain of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will be the Mi Smart Band 5 so they maintain that nomenclature in this range of activity bracelets.

How wax is it?

In addition to that (foreseeable) name change, the message published on social networks by Xiaomi makes it clear that this device will reach the rest of the world "sooner than you expect" and calls us to be vigilant next month. In other words, July could be a good time to either get to know the details of that launch through a presentation, or have it already available to buy in official stores.

How soon? Sooner than you expect🔥🔥🔥 # MySmartBand5 pic.twitter.com/j1Gwyp5LsW

– Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) June 11, 2020

With this speed that has been given to take it beyond the Chinese borders, we can almost confirm that we will only have the bluetooth version available, and not the NFC, which is normally reserved for the domestic market. Reason? Well, just a few days ago, Xiaomi announced the arrival of the Mi Smart Band 4 with NFC in Europe, on June 16, so it's not too fitting that they will make that effort if they also have plans to distribute the NFC version of the Mi Smart Band 5 in July.

This new Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 was presented yesterday with important news, such as a larger screen size (20% compared to previous models), magnetic charge, oximeter to measure blood oxygen levels, feminine health control, IP certification that allows us to immerse the bracelet up to 50 meters, new specific programs for sports training, complete sleep control suite, 14-day battery life and more than 100 spheres (wallpapers) with decorative elements, of which more than half belong to some of the best-known franchises in the world.

Their price, as always, will depend on the conversion that Xiaomi makes when bringing them to Spain. If it serves as a reference, right now the Mi Smart Band 4 bluetooth sells for 34.99 euros while the NFC model will do it from next week for a little more, around 50.

