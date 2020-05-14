Xiaomi continues to launch copies of the AirPods, now for 20 euros

Xiaomi It is increasingly complicating the list of models offered by AirPods type wireless headphones. It is difficult to follow the account as it happens with their phone models, since we now have three models that are practically identical visually, but with the luck that the one announced today is the cheapest of the three.

So far, the headphones Xiaomi TWS Cheaper were AirDots, priced in China at 199 yuan (26 euros). Above them we had the My True Wireless Air 2 and the My True Wireless Air 2S, the latter being the most expensive with a price of 52 euros in their native country.

The two most expensive models have a design similar to the AirPods in terms of functionality, by not using silicone rubber to isolate from noise and simply rest on the ear. The new model of wireless headphones copies that design, but leaving some elements along the way.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Air 2 SE: your cheapest TWS wireless headphones

We talk about My True Wireless Air 2 SE, the cheapest headphones with the name of Xiaomi, since the Redmi AirDots continue to cost somewhat less. The case has a connector USB C. Each headset offers a 5-hour battery life at 50% volume, extendable to 20 hours with all three full charges provided by the charging case. Charging time is 1.5 hours. Total weight is 48 grams, including headphones and case. Each earphone weighs 4.7 grams.

As for sound quality, we have a 14.2mm diaphragm in each earphone, and an impedance of 32 ohms. The headphones use Bluetooth 5.0 to save as much battery as possible, and have a range of 10 meters. The surface of the headphones has a capacitive detector that knows when we have them placed on the ear and when we take them off. That way, when you remove them, the music stops and immediately resumes when you put them on again, saving battery life in the process.

They cost only 22 euros

Each earpiece has two highly sensitive microphones: one to capture our voice and the other to cancel ambient noise on calls. The tactile control of the headphones that we find in the high-end models of the company is maintained, where we can play and pause music, answer and hang up calls, activate the voice assistant, etc. What we cannot, unfortunately, is control the volume, although we can adjust it with the voice assistant.

Its price is only 169 yuan, about 22 euros to change. This price is similar to that of other Chinese copies that we find in the market, with the confidence that these headphones will have more durability than other non-certified models, and also with a great design by Xiaomi. They will be on sale from 1May 9 in China and they will not take in beginning to be able to be bought in export stores.

