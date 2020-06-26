Xiaomi confirms the arrival of the Redmi 9A and a new Mi Outdoor Watch, anticipating its most important characteristics

Weeks ago leaks began around three possible new models of the cheapest Xiaomi range: The Redmi 9, Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C. Of all of them, the first to become official was the Redmi 9, which was officially announced a few days later, and everything points to the following being the successor to the Redmi 8A.

And it is that Xiaomi Philippines has published a catalogue of its terminals where not only does it figure that the Redmi 9A will arrive soon, but it also details some key specifications and an image of the phone appears. As if that were not enough, that same catalogue also includes current Xiaomi wearables and, among them, a new watch called My Outdoor Watch which has not been presented yet.





New watch and new phone

The Xiaomi Philippines catalogue for the months of July and August shows us many of the upcoming smart devices for the market in that country. Among it, highlights the Redmi 9A, which is accompanied by an image of the terminal -very similar to that of its predecessors, its most important features and the message “Coming soon” announcing its imminent arrival.

Among those characteristics, we find MediaTek’s Helio G25 processor, which has not yet been announced, but, according to the brochure, will have eight cores at 2 GHz. Other specifications of the Redmi 9A are a 6.53-inch HD + screen with a drop-shaped notch, 5-front camera megapixels, a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5,000 mAh battery. Previous leaks also spoke of 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

In addition to the Redmi 9A, the catalogue also details other products that will soon land in the Xiaomi ecosystem, at least in the Philippines. Among them, in addition to the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 – already announced – and the Mi TV Stick with Google Assistant – filtered to satiety – we find a new smartwatch, the Mi Outdoor Watch.

This smartwatch appears in two different colours and with some of its key specifications next to it, such as the Plexiglass crystal, the water resistance up to 50 meters deep, the luminous display with double time and functions such as alarm and countdown.

