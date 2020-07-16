Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Xiaomi challenges the Amazon Fire TV Stick: the Mi TV Stick also arrives in Italy!

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Xiaomi challenges the Amazon Fire TV Stick: the Mi TV Stick also arrives in Italy!

During the Xiaomi event of this afternoon, there was not only space for the new Mi Smart Band 5. The Chinese company, in fact, has announced the arrival in Italy of Mi TV Stick, the content streaming dongle that is placed in the same market segment as Amazon’s Fire TV Stick.

Based on Android TV, Mi TV Stick allows you to access thousands of hours of content and games through the Play Store.

On a technical level, we find a quad-core CPU accompanied by 1 gigabyte of RAM and 8 gigabytes of internal memory. It is a fully pocket device that hooks up to the TV’s HDMI input and is capable of stream content to 1080p present on platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, also with premium surrounds sound thanks to Dolby and DTS support.

Just like the Fire TV Stick, here too we find a remote control that allows instant access to Google Assistant, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video through the dedicated buttons, but it is also possible to broadcast by easily transmitting content from mobile devices to the screen thanks to the integrated Chromecast function.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick will be available in Italy starting from 20 July at the Authorized Mi Stores and Amazon at a price of 39.99 Euros. From the end of July, however, it will also land on Mi.com and at the main distribution chains.

