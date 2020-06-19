Xiaomi brings the new Redmi 9: it starts from 149.90 Euro

Xiaomi today announces the availability in Italy of the Redmi 9, the entry-level smartphone announced a few days ago in Spain and which is ready to land in our country starting from € 149.90.

In addition to the official Store, where it is possible to access the Mid-Year Discounts announced for a few days, the smartphone can be. also purchased in exclusive in the WindTre price list, which will offer the 4GB RAM variant and 64 gigabytes of internal memory.

Redmi 9 includes a 6.53-inch FHD + screen and is based on the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which offers 207% better performance than its predecessor. There is also a 5020 mAh battery, which offers all the power needed to work and play every day. In addition, it also supports 18W fast charging technology which significantly reduces charging times.

Also present on 3.5mm headphone jack, the IR Blaster and the multifunction NFC, while dual SIM is also supported, to which is added an additional slot for microSD cards.

Redmi 9 will be available in three different colors, Carbon Gray, Ocean Green, and Sunset Purple from June 29 in the 3GB + 32GB version on mi.com starting from € 149.90. It will also be available exclusively with WINDTRE in the 4GB + 64GB variant.