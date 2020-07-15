Xiaomi brings the curved 34 "gaming monitor to Italy for only 449 Euros!

During this afternoon’s event, Xiaomi also announced the arrival in Italy of the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34 “, the company’s gaming monitor with 3440×1440 pixel WQHD resolution. With a screen curvature 1500R, the monitor can offer an immersive gaming experience.

The 21: 9 ultra-wide display also increases the image ratio by 30% compared to the standard 16: 9 ones.

For the most avid gamers, it will be interesting to know that the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34 supports 144Hz refresh rate, compared to a 4ms response speed that reduces image delays, which translates into a very fluid gaming experience. The wide 121% sRGB colour gamut also significantly improves the viewing experience even through more realistic colours for games and interfaces.

The curved monitor will be available in Italy from the beginning of September on Mi.com, at the authorized Mi Stores and on Amazon at the price of 449.99 Euros. The company also stressed that any promotions will be communicated together with availability.

During the event, Xiaomi also announced the arrival in Italy of Mi Smart Band 5 and the Italian launch of Mi TV Stick.

