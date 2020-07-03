 sd
Tech NewsApps
Updated:

Xiaomi brings Security, the MIUI system security app, to Google Play

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

A gigantic black hole was found in the early universe

The second most distant quasar ever discovered received the Hawaiian name of Poniua'ena. The data show how surprisingly massive...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Xiaomi brings Security, the MIUI system security app, to Google Play

Extract applications from a proprietary layer to bring them to Google Play It is a strategy that is followed more and more frequently, even ARM will take the drivers of its graphics there. The idea is that this way the application can be updated more quickly and easily, since it does not download work to the developer or the company that produces it, but it does shorten the waiting times.

The last to make this move has been Xiaomi, which had already done it sometime in the past, as with Mi Explorer. The app that now leaves the nest is Security, MIUI’s internal security app and that we can already find on Google Play, completely free and, yes, exclusively for Xiaomi mobile devices and tablets. At least for the moment.

Xiaomi Security on Google Play

Security

Security is the app integrated in MIUI that is responsible, as its own name is already responsible for revealing, the security of Xiaomi phones. We are not talking about an antivirus to use but an app that allows us block apps with suspicious activity, cleaning the useless file system so that it runs more smoothly or, for example, managing the battery with various saving modes.

Not only that, because Security is also in charge of the security of the entire system, such as scanning each application that we download and install from Google Play or other sources, and also monitor that the use of data, both in WiFi and in mobile networks, is logical according to the tasks that we are executing, and thus avoid unwanted processes in the background.

Security has long been fully integrated into MIUI, the Xiaomi cape, and although it will continue like this until further notice, its update system will now fall on Google Play. The app has been separated in part from MIUI in order to accelerate the speed of updates, which previously depended on more complex processes and workflows for updating the layer itself, unlike other system apps that Xiaomi updates from its own store of apps.

Security

  • Price: Free
  • Developer: Xiaomi Inc.
  • Download it at: Google play

So if we want we can install the new Google Play Security so that the updates are faster and, therefore, our Xiaomi is more secure from now on. We will see what happens in the future, since it is not ruled out that Xiaomi directly activates the forced download of Security from Google Play in future versions of the app, thus freeing us from this first step.

Track | Android Police

More Articles Like This

How to activate the Telegram development options and everything you can do with them

Apps Brian Adam -
Android has hidden options for developers, Google Play also has a few and they are also available on Telegram, here in the hidden Debug...
Read more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 approaches Europe: leaks the price, will it have NFC?

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
The European debut of Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is getting closer, but waiting to find out if the rumors that the Chinese company wants...
Read more

Galaxy Note 20 is approaching: all about the design unveiled by mistake by Samsung

Android Brian Adam -
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is getting closer and closer, the announcement is just a month away. Here's what we can expect on the design...
Read more

SpaceX ‘explosion’, the Boston Dynamics Zeus robot in the area: there is also a small house!

Space tech Brian Adam -
Elon Musk and SpaceX never cease to amaze. Today we are dealing with one of those incredible ideas that are probably the fruit of...
Read more

Xiaomi has an umbrella with an LED flashlight that only costs six euros

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
There are times when one thinks that why this simple idea that another has been able to implement has not occurred to him....
Read more

Finally we have teleportation for particles with a mass

Tech News Brian Adam -
Teleportation between photons has not been a novelty for a long time, but when it comes to massive particles everything becomes more complicated. Thanks...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY