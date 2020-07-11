Xiaomi Black Shark, offer under 250 euros: low cost gaming smartphone

Following the discount on Samsung Galaxy A71, we return to dealing with offers in the field of mobile devices. In particular, today’s promotion is about him Xiaomi Black Shark gaming smartphone.

For the uninitiated, it is a device that arrived on the market almost two years ago, given that our review of Xiaomi Black Shark dates back to August 2018. In the meantime, water under the bridges has passed, since we already arrive at Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro. Why, therefore, do we consider this device? Well, simply because we are still talking about a gaming smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which can still have its say as regards the needs of a specific type of user.

This especially considering the price of 249 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers. This is an interesting offer from a certain point of view, considering the fact that it is often very difficult to find gaming devices in this range. Anyhow, we recommend the purchase only to expert users, or to enthusiasts who know the Android world well or to those who do not have a primary smartphone and want a second one only for gaming. In fact, the issue of the presence of the 20 bands (which is used to exploit the LTE network with some Italian operators, it is not clear if the retailers offer Black Shark with this band) and Google services (it would seem to be in the version sold by the retailers of Amazon, but inquire carefully if you are interested).