Tech NewsGamingMobileShopping Guide
Updated:

Xiaomi Black Shark, offer under 250 euros: low cost gaming smartphone

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Electric windows to prevent traffic noise

Singapore: Unbearable traffic noise is felt in offices and homes on busy highways. Now, Singapore's engineers have successfully demonstrated...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Jeff Bezos ‘challenges’ Elon Musk: Amazon AWS targets the satellite business

What a day for the space sector. We have just told you on these pages of the imminent launch...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

The world’s cheapest electric car, priced at just 30 930

Beijing: The Chinese company has developed the world's cheapest car, which costs only 30 930 and can be ordered...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Xiaomi Black Shark, offer under 250 euros: low cost gaming smartphone

Following the discount on Samsung Galaxy A71, we return to dealing with offers in the field of mobile devices. In particular, today’s promotion is about him Xiaomi Black Shark gaming smartphone.

For the uninitiated, it is a device that arrived on the market almost two years ago, given that our review of Xiaomi Black Shark dates back to August 2018. In the meantime, water under the bridges has passed, since we already arrive at Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro. Why, therefore, do we consider this device? Well, simply because we are still talking about a gaming smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which can still have its say as regards the needs of a specific type of user.

This especially considering the price of 249 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers. This is an interesting offer from a certain point of view, considering the fact that it is often very difficult to find gaming devices in this range. Anyhow, we recommend the purchase only to expert users, or to enthusiasts who know the Android world well or to those who do not have a primary smartphone and want a second one only for gaming. In fact, the issue of the presence of the 20 bands (which is used to exploit the LTE network with some Italian operators, it is not clear if the retailers offer Black Shark with this band) and Google services (it would seem to be in the version sold by the retailers of Amazon, but inquire carefully if you are interested).

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

The spectacular photos of the comet Neowise, visible to the naked eye

Space tech Brian Adam -
It is an all-natural spectacle that many people are witnessing these days. We refer to the comet Neowise, the protagonist of countless spectacular photos...
Read more

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earphones are reality: here are the pictures

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Samsung no longer seems to be able to contain information about the products that will be announced at the Unpacked event in August. Between...
Read more

How to create shortcuts to Google Assistant functions with Action Blocks

Google Brian Adam -
Action Blocks is a fairly new Google application that has not finished gaining as much popularity as it could. It is a somewhat different...
Read more

15.6-inch Huawei MateBook D with 256GB SSD on offer on Amazon

Laptops Brian Adam -
Huawei's laptop, the 15.6-inch MateBook D, which in the version with 256 gigabyte SSD and 8 gigabytes of RAM can be purchased at a...
Read more

Windows 10, update 2004 not installed? Here is a possible cause

Microsoft Brian Adam -
After the message "Your device is not ready yet", there are further developments related to the story of the update to the 2004 version of...
Read more

Galaxy Watch 3, online leaks show new faces and new features

Android Brian Adam -
After the leaks that showed the possible design of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, other interesting information came directly from the tipster Max...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY