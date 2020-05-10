Xiaomi Black Shark Helo the new Xiaomi gaming beast to review

With the echo still resonating from the first model put on the market by BlackShark. The Xiaomi gaming brand has not hesitated to launch a new device to the market that continues the path outlined. The world of mobile gaming is in vogue and the technical growth of smartphones is making it possible to turn renowned phones into true portable consoles that perform well.

BlackShark has become a benchmark in mobile gaming and its new Black Shark Helo It is presented with the experience of what was learned in the backpack. A smartphone with great specifications, new RAM and unmatched power.

The new Black Shark Helo elevates its technical qualities even further

Despite the fact that the first model of the brand managed to be at the top of the AnTuTu ranking, Xiaomi has wanted to further improve the specifications of a phone that can handle any existing game. Up to 10 GB of RAM They are available on the Black Shark Helo, a technical boast that we only see in another device on the market, the Mi MIX 3.

In terms of specifications, the new Xiaomi gaming phone remains faithful to the components launched in the first model, which already had the best on the market. Processor Snapdragon 845, Adreno 630 and a double liquid cooling system, to achieve top-of-the-range performance.

Learning from the mistakes made

It is striking to find the Black Shark Helo just a few months after the launch of the brand’s first model. So much so, that the first device was not yet for sale in many countries. For a few days you can buy it on its official European website.

Xiaomi’s rush to renew its gaming terminal is driven by the changes that we are undergoing in the sector and that placed the first device in an uncomfortable position for buyers.

The main change that we find in this device comes from the hand of its screen, the Achilles heel of the first product. Now in BlackShark they forget about the LCD to give special importance to a key element in the world of games, the panel. The Black Shark Helo launches with a screen 6.01-inch AMOLED and specially game-oriented specs. Something that was totally necessary.

Details that make the difference

When a device focuses on a segment as specific as gaming, its characteristics have to be fully adapted to allow a satisfactory experience of use. The Black Shark Helo comes with a powerful 4,000 mAh battery and fast charge under the QuickCharge 3.0 protocol.

The morphology of the phone and its aesthetic details have also varied. We still have a comfortable phone on hand, especially intended for use in a horizontal position. Between its curves, different luminescent stripes decorate the smartphone with various colors. All configurable to suit the player.

Another of the details that are renewed in the BlackShark Helo is found in the liquid cooling system, which duplicates allowing greater heat dissipation. Something very necessary if we are going to enjoy long hours of play.

The Joypad has also been redesigned

One of the differential elements that already appeared in the first unit presented by BlackShark is the JoyPad. This element consists of a dual control that is attached to the phone and that allows you to multiply the gameplay without having to use the screen.

In this second device, the Xiaomi JoyPad has also been redesigned, making use of the gaming experience in these months after the launch of the first unit. New buttons, new surfaces that replace the directional buttons with touch panels and a renewed ergonomics that will not leave you indifferent.

A real game beast that still has no official presentation date in the rest of the world and that starts in China from € 400. The first model has specific offers that we show you in our panel of technological deals.