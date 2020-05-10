Monday, May 11, 2020
Techology
Updated:

Xiaomi Black Shark Helo the new Xiaomi gaming beast to review

By Brian Adam
5
0

Most Viewd

TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The mysterious X-37B plane is about to return to orbit and this time we know why

There is a lot of mystery around the US Army X-37B spacecraft that recently returned to Earth after nearly...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Motorola RAZR, surprise: two folding smartphones for the price of one in the USA

Do you remember Motorola RAZR, the folding smartphone that has made a lot of talk about itself because of...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Copy an object from reality and paste it on your computer: the incredible video

In the last few days, a particularly interesting video has been making the rounds of social networks, in which...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp for PC and Mac already shows its dark mode in the beta version

New screens appear on how they carry out these jobs. WhatsApp dark mode is now available for iOS and Android...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

Staff of Dundalk Nursing Home heartbroken at death 23

The chief director of Dundalk Nursing Home, Dundalk, has confirmed that since April 1st, 23 residents died at the...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

A new 4K Apple TV could go on sale very, very soon

This is how some analysts reveal them. When those from Cupertino launched Apple TV in January 2007, nobody thought it...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: the first photos of the futuristic smartband leaked

After the information of a few weeks ago, which described the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 during...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
black shark helo

With the echo still resonating from the first model put on the market by BlackShark. The Xiaomi gaming brand has not hesitated to launch a new device to the market that continues the path outlined. The world of mobile gaming is in vogue and the technical growth of smartphones is making it possible to turn renowned phones into true portable consoles that perform well.

BlackShark has become a benchmark in mobile gaming and its new Black Shark Helo It is presented with the experience of what was learned in the backpack. A smartphone with great specifications, new RAM and unmatched power.

The new Black Shark Helo elevates its technical qualities even further

Despite the fact that the first model of the brand managed to be at the top of the AnTuTu ranking, Xiaomi has wanted to further improve the specifications of a phone that can handle any existing game. Up to 10 GB of RAM They are available on the Black Shark Helo, a technical boast that we only see in another device on the market, the Mi MIX 3.

In terms of specifications, the new Xiaomi gaming phone remains faithful to the components launched in the first model, which already had the best on the market. Processor Snapdragon 845, Adreno 630 and a double liquid cooling system, to achieve top-of-the-range performance.

liquid refrigeration helo

Learning from the mistakes made

It is striking to find the Black Shark Helo just a few months after the launch of the brand’s first model. So much so, that the first device was not yet for sale in many countries. For a few days you can buy it on its official European website.

Xiaomi’s rush to renew its gaming terminal is driven by the changes that we are undergoing in the sector and that placed the first device in an uncomfortable position for buyers.

The main change that we find in this device comes from the hand of its screen, the Achilles heel of the first product. Now in BlackShark they forget about the LCD to give special importance to a key element in the world of games, the panel. The Black Shark Helo launches with a screen 6.01-inch AMOLED and specially game-oriented specs. Something that was totally necessary.

Details that make the difference

When a device focuses on a segment as specific as gaming, its characteristics have to be fully adapted to allow a satisfactory experience of use. The Black Shark Helo comes with a powerful 4,000 mAh battery and fast charge under the QuickCharge 3.0 protocol.

The morphology of the phone and its aesthetic details have also varied. We still have a comfortable phone on hand, especially intended for use in a horizontal position. Between its curves, different luminescent stripes decorate the smartphone with various colors. All configurable to suit the player.

Another of the details that are renewed in the BlackShark Helo is found in the liquid cooling system, which duplicates allowing greater heat dissipation. Something very necessary if we are going to enjoy long hours of play.

The Joypad has also been redesigned

One of the differential elements that already appeared in the first unit presented by BlackShark is the JoyPad. This element consists of a dual control that is attached to the phone and that allows you to multiply the gameplay without having to use the screen.

blackshark helo 1

In this second device, the Xiaomi JoyPad has also been redesigned, making use of the gaming experience in these months after the launch of the first unit. New buttons, new surfaces that replace the directional buttons with touch panels and a renewed ergonomics that will not leave you indifferent.

A real game beast that still has no official presentation date in the rest of the world and that starts in China from € 400. The first model has specific offers that we show you in our panel of technological deals.

More Articles Like This

Google 'shock' at home: Eric Schmidt would leave in February

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Eric Schmidt is seen by many as one of the most important figures of Google: we are talking about a person who held the...
Read more

Wheels of Apple Mac Pro from 849 euros: heavy criticism from Marques Brownlee and others

Techology Brian Adam - 0
The arrival of the 849-euro Apple Mac Pro wheels made a lot of talk a few weeks ago. For this reason, some foreign YouTubers,...
Read more

Fortnite, what do players do during a concert? Does it work from mobile?

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
A meeting was held yesterday 9 May 2020 new concert on Fortnite: we refer to the event with Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis and deadmau5....
Read more

Amazfit GTR: Xiaomi’s commitment to stylish smartwatchs

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Today, the manufacturing and development of new smart watches is the order of the day. The big brands in the technology sector, bid to...
Read more

Windows and Internet Archive, someone is uploading 90's themes in profusion

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Are you tired of the usual themes for Windows 10? Are you a "nostalgic" of the 90s and would you like to return, at...
Read more

NASA watches the melting ice from above, there is no good news

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Thanks to observations from NASA Ice, Cloud and Land Elevation (ICESat) satellites and its successor ICESat-2, the American space agency has shown that while...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Google 'shock' at home: Eric Schmidt would leave in February

Eric Schmidt is seen by many as one of the most important figures of Google: we are talking about...
Read more
Techology

Wheels of Apple Mac Pro from 849 euros: heavy criticism from Marques Brownlee and others

Brian Adam - 0
The arrival of the 849-euro Apple Mac Pro wheels made a lot of talk a few weeks ago. For this reason, some foreign YouTubers,...
Read more
Smart World

Fortnite, what do players do during a concert? Does it work from mobile?

Brian Adam - 0
A meeting was held yesterday 9 May 2020 new concert on Fortnite: we refer to the event with Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis and deadmau5....
Read more
Techology

Xiaomi Black Shark Helo the new Xiaomi gaming beast to review

Brian Adam - 0
With the echo still resonating from the first model put on the market by BlackShark. The Xiaomi gaming brand has not hesitated to launch...
Read more
Techology

Amazfit GTR: Xiaomi’s commitment to stylish smartwatchs

Brian Adam - 0
Today, the manufacturing and development of new smart watches is the order of the day. The big brands in the technology sector, bid to...
Read more
Smart World

Windows and Internet Archive, someone is uploading 90's themes in profusion

Brian Adam - 0
Are you tired of the usual themes for Windows 10? Are you a "nostalgic" of the 90s and would you like to return, at...
Read more
Techology

NASA watches the melting ice from above, there is no good news

Brian Adam - 0
Thanks to observations from NASA Ice, Cloud and Land Elevation (ICESat) satellites and its successor ICESat-2, the American space agency has shown that while...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY