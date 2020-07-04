Tech NewsElectronics
Xiaomi announces the 65-inch 4K Master Series OLED TV: will it arrive in Europe?

By Brian Adam
Xiaomi announces the 65-inch 4K Master Series OLED TV: will it arrive in Europe?

Xiaomi officially launched his first model of OLED TV, christened Mi TV Master Series 65-inch, available in China at a price of 12,999 Yuan (equal to 1,840 USD). The specs are really interesting but there is an unknown factor about a possible arrival in Europe.

On a technical level, we are facing a TV with 4K OLED panel and 120Hz refresh rate, surrounded by nine speakers capable of offering 3D sound performance up to 65W. There is also an artificial intelligence system, as well as the MIUI operating system for TV based on Android TV.

Also guaranteed Dolby Vision and Variable Refresh Rate support, Auto low Latency Mode and Dolby Atmos, to which is added an HDMI 2.1 input, which will be particularly useful for the next generation of consoles.

As a processor, we find a MediaTek that will manage the image processing, video fixes (such as image correction and upscaling through the AI ​​system) and of course the images. In terms of DeltaE colour accuracy,

In China, Xiaomi Mi TV Master Series 65-inch will be on sale from July 3, but it is not clear whether the company plans to launch it in Europe or not.

In Italy, Xiaomi Mi TV has been snapped up on Amazon, and we are ready to bet that a possible arrival of OLED Master Series in our country could get a similar response.

