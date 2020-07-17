Tech NewsCar Tech
Updated:

Xiaomi and Mercedes F1 Team team up to launch an electric scooter

By Brian Adam
Xiaomi is one of the companies that launches the most electric scooters on the market, with a range that reaches all imaginable price segments. From the most affordable, to special editions that increase their cost quite a bit but that seem justified by the benefits they offer.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S Mercedes AKG Petronas F1.

That could be the case of this new gadget that the Chinese have announced that they will launch in Europe, and therefore Spain, soon, and that is nothing more than a special edition of his spectacular My Electric Scooter Pro 2, which is backed by world championships that the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team has been accumulating in recent years within the Formula 1 World Championship. Nothing more and nothing less than six in a row.

Very good performance

The Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 is a Xiaomi electric scooter with some very interesting features and that is the top of the range of the two new ones it has announced that will come to our country. We are talking about a vehicle designed for the city, to move quickly and capable of reaching a speed of 25km / h.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S Mercedes AKG Petronas F1.

With a 300W motor the electric scooter incorporates a double braking system that uses ventilated 120mm brake discs. as well as regenerative anti-lock eABS technology that allows us to recover some autonomy for the batteries. Precisely, these have a capacity of 12,800 mAh. that they will allow us to circulate for a maximum of 45 kilometers which, thanks to this braking technology, will be possible to extend it a tad more.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 1S Mercedes AKG Petronas F1.

Is My Electric Scooter Pro 2 special edition Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team it has reflectors on both the front and the back, as well as a small 2W headlight able to illuminate from ten meters away. Its weight is 14.2 kilos and there is no official release date, as well as the final price. Although if you want to get an idea, the model that is not inspired by the Lewis Hamilton Formula 1 team will have a market price of 499 euros.

The team sponsorship manager Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1, Chris Church, stated that "we are very excited to bring the Mercedes F1 experience closer to our fans. Like us, Xiaomi is committed to continuous innovation and we are delighted to work with them to bring this new edition of their flagship to the market My Electric Scooter Pro 2 ". So you know, you will soon have a little bit of Formula 1 history under your feet.

