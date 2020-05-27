Xiaomi already investigates 6G and shows the first photo of the Mi TV Stick

After two full days of announcements with more than a dozen new products, Xiaomi is preparing not only to launch new ones but affirms that it is ahead of other manufacturers in what will be the next standard of mobile network connectivity: the 6G . In addition, they have also shown the first image of the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick .

Xiaomi has a clear objective: to become the first Chinese manufacturer in the world. The company has it relatively easy since the war that the United States has started against Huawei is benefiting them. In Spain, for example, they have been the best-selling brand in the first quarter of the year.

Xiaomi will bet on 6G and Internet via satellite

And it seems that they also want to be an important part of the networks of the future. Yesterday they presented cheap 5G mobiles thanks to MediaTek chips, and this week Lei Jun spoke about the importance of this connectivity for 4K and 8K video calls, autonomous driving and online gaming. And for the future, he affirms that they are already investigating the 6G and the Satellite internet.

With this, they want mobile phones to have an Internet connection at all times, although unfortunately, communications with satellites require very battery-powered devices. At the moment they affirm that they are investigating 6G, but that with respect to the Internet via satellite they will not be directly involved.

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is real: the first photo

In early May, the rumour emerged that Xiaomi was going to launch a My TV Stick, similar to Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, but based on Android TV. In the middle of the month, they launched the Mi Box 4K in India, and everyone thought that this was the product related to turning television into a smart one that they were going to launch. However, days later, Chinese export stores started listing the Mi TV Stick with all its features, and now it has been Xiaomi itself that has shown a product that is expected to launch in a few weeks.

Android TV is an excellent operating system for smart TVs, but very few devices officially include it. The Xiaomi Mi Box S is one of them, but there is nothing similar to what the Amazon Fire TV Stick offers in the same form factor since the Chromecast depends on a mobile to send content and does not offer the same experience. Use to install thousands of apps like the ones Android TV has. So, for example, using Kodi on Chromecast is an ordeal.

Xiaomi has a lot of experience with Android TV since in addition to the Mi Box they also include it in their televisions. And that’s why they are going to launch this multimedia player, of which we practically know everything, except the price. It will have a processor Amlogic S905 Y2 with four Cortex A53 cores, Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, 2.4 and 5 GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and it will have the Google Assistant integrated.

In addition, in the new photo, we can see that the remote will have buttons for the Google Assistant, in addition to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It will be compatible with 4K on both platforms, and for now, we will have to wait to know its price.

Xiaomi also stated that it will launch new wearables and new scooters in the coming weeks, so we will see a new version of Scooter Pro, and also probably the My Band 5.