Xiaomi 1S, the folding electric scooter for when we go out again

As we approach 40 days of confinement by the coronavirus, it seems to us as a distant memory that of walking through the streets of our town or city, to go shopping or simply to enjoy the scenery. So long does that longing come that even walks to go to work seem to us a special activity that, for the moment, we have to leave parked.

Now while we go back to normal, nothing like a good scooter electric to move quickly while maintaining (with helmet and mask) the safety distance with those around us. And Xiaomi has thought that this new scooter electric that has been put up for sale, the 1S, will come to us that not even painted for deconfusion.

The first thing to say is that is scooter electrical Xiaomi has a more than interesting autonomy for a folding vehicle that we can take everywhere. Its 30 kilometers are not an obstacle so that, when we get to work, we can take it with us to the office, or to the university, to leave it charging in a socket that we have on hand and thus recover all autonomy.

The right speed

This Xiaomi 1S is a scooter that will allow us to move on the sidewalks of a city, a large capital or our municipality, at a speed of 25 km / h., which is not bad at all in urban journeys that do not need to go any faster. What’s more, despite its compact appearance and hardly any frills, it has a very useful control panel on the handlebar that allows us to monitor its main indicators.

This is the case of speed, but also of the load level or the program that we have active, which are three: ECO, for which it saves as much energy as possible, “D” which is normal and “S” which is the sporty, the most dynamic and aggressive, if in a scooter we can use such a term. The vehicle itself is capable of recovering energy under braking, which will allow us to extend its autonomy a little.

Its design allows it to be easily folded to transport it at the destination with hardly any space (it weighs about 12.5 kilos) and, as an extra safety measure, it adds a double brake. This Xiaomi 1S also connects via bluetooth to our smartphone to save all usage data that we give you daily: kilometers traveled, load levels, technical problems you may have, user manual, etc. Its price is, as always, the best news of this Xiaomi 1S since we have it within our reach for just $ 283, which are about 260 euros to change.