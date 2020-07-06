Xiaomi, 120W charging is coming to the first smartphone!

Whether Xiaomi is working on a particularly fast recharge there are now few doubts, given the videos leaked in the past. However, it seems that the Chinese company’s plans are even more ambitious than what emerged online. In fact, there is already talk of first Xiaomi smartphone with 120W recharge.

In particular, according to what reported by MSPowerUser and MySmartPrice, the quick charger leaked in early June 2020 would really exist and the Chinese company would be putting it in the sales package of a device. The indiscretion comes directly from the fact that the charger has received 3C certification, mandatory trademark to sell some types of products in China.

In the information related to the certification, which you can see in the image at the bottom of the news, you can clearly see the written “6A MAX” and “20Vdc”. In short, everything suggests that the 120W are confirmed. This is somewhat interesting news, given that in the past there was the rumor of a 100W charging technology, while Xiaomi seems to have already reached an even more important milestone.

According to several international sources, the 120W charger should be able to carry the smartphone from 0% to 100% in less than 15 minutes. The 3C certification is certainly an important step that foreshadows the implementation of this technology in the short term. There are already those who talk about a possible 120W recharge concerning an upcoming device from the Xiaomi Mi Mix range. We’ll see.