XCOM Chimera Squad: review of the spin-off of the Firaxis series

At the end of XCOM 2 the world has finally been freed from the yoke of the alien invasion, but a new era is appearing for humanity. Populated by different species, hybrids created in the laboratory and marked by a harsh period of violence and tyranny, the earth aspires to find a renewed unity without denying all the changes produced by the war. Not an easy undertaking at all, held back by the remains of associations still loyal to the alien government, by zealots who fight for purity and by a population ready to rebel against the newly established world order. In a period when public order is on the verge of collapse, the government relies on small operational teams called the Chimera Squad: their task is to thwart terrorist attacks and prevent them from fomenting anarchist feelings.

Diversis Viribus

The Chimera Squads are the mirror of what has happened in the world: take their name from a mythological figure part dragon, part goat and part lion and therefore a symbol of diversity, but also of union. The Chimera Squad are in fact a heterogeneous group of fighters and specialists, some from the ranks of the alien army – who have long since denied -, while others created directly in the laboratory. These squads are the spearhead of the police force, but also a meeting place for outcasts; small almost familiar environments where nobody feels judged and where he can live with people with very similar history.

The motto of the Chimera Squad is "Diversis Viribus" (translatable into "with different forces"), to underline how their existence is precisely founded heterogeneity: this coexistence of different "species" is also exploited to demonstrate to the world that coexistence is not only possible, but above all that enormous benefits can be derived from it.

The incipit of Chimera Squad is precisely for these reasons extremely atypical within the XCOM series: the first chapter of the Firaxis series, in honor of the games created in the 90s by Mythos, welcomed us with a simple "kill the aliens", which then became a "reverse the alien tyranny" in the sequel, in who discovered that the war against the space invaders had been lost.

This spin-off takes the trouble to imagine a post-war world where the effects of war are not only instability and destruction, but also the birth of new individualities who, in spite of themselves, are identified by many as unclean daughters of one of the darkest periods for man. In Chimera Squad, in short, we fight for diversity and not against it, we fight to ensure that mutants born in test tubes and anthropomorphic snakes manage to integrate into a society even more frightened by the foreigner, by the different.

A-Team

These premises, however, remain constantly in the background, dominated by the urgencies of a strategy game and by an atmosphere that replaces the more dramatic tones of the other chapters with goliardia and easygoing dialogues. Firaxis wanted to draw inspiration from 80s films and TV series such as A-Team, in which everything is sweetened and teammates, characterized by a distinctive appearance and background, comment on the facts with jokes full of nice irony.

ThreatsDuring the Chimera Squad campaign you will be in contact with three distinct organizations, each with different objectives and fighting styles. The progeny is made up of a group of humans who have developed psionic abilities: the group therefore relies on fighters with strong mental abilities and aims to transform the entire City 31 into a metropolis inhabited only by people capable of using psionic powers. The Gray Phoenix has no real ideals, but it is an association of alien smugglers interested in the trafficking of weapons and equipment. He opposes the authorities of City 31, and does so by deploying beastly creatures and having powerful weapons and impenetrable armor. The Sacra Spira is a clandestine religious movement that condemns the new world order and considers only those who fought against the XCOM worthy of salvation. There is no scruple in exploiting the civilian population to destabilize the government and makes extensive use of robotic units and turrets: this makes it extremely difficult to deal with characters specialized in mental skills.

One of the biggest differences that Chimera Squad has with respect to numbered XCOMs lies precisely in the way it allows manage the team. There are no longer soldiers generated by an algorithm and with generic characteristics, but by real characters, with their own style, personality and specific skills. It is therefore impossible to assign each of them a class or a weapon of choice: each member of the Chimera Squad will be able to appeal a single type of fire mouth and will have a skill tree different from all the others. A choice that we know is the daughter of the main theme, that is to celebrate diversity, but which undoubtedly reduces the user's tactical possibilities and forces him to rely on a team of "pre-packaged" soldiers.

From this point of view, however, the problem is less pressing than you think, given that the team members are about ten in total and that everyone has very special skills to experiment with. Moreover, the reduced duration of the experience (which is around fifteen hours) makes this step back on personalization much less impact in purely playful terms. Having said that, however, there are some rather obvious problems that derive from this choice: the first is that some members of the team – for example the doctor – are absolutely essential and therefore a constant presence in the team, given that it is not possible to train a real substitute.

The second is that the eventual death of one of these fighters does not produce real consequences if not a little elegant game over: a clearly obliged choice which, however, removes the need to live with the losses, present instead in the other XCOMs. Chimera Squad also allows you to compose a team of up to four elements and this discourages the selection of members with a lower level, especially in the very indulgent advanced levels.

The title of Firaxis has therefore revealed itself, at least in our experience, a game that promotes conservative choices, which favors the use of a team whose strengths and weaknesses are well known, delegating any experimental choices to future matches. The replayability, it must be said, is not however at the level of that of the numbered chapters, considering that the number of unlockable technologies and projects in the laboratory is very limited and in many cases is limited to improving the team's statistics count, rather than really changing it the operation.

"Breakthrough!"

To accommodate the new "police" characteristics of Chimera Squad, the development team has devised a new way to introduce and carry out the fights. Missions all begin with a raid phase, where it is allowed – when possible – to select one of several access points.

The team can drop from the skylight and thus have more opportunities to take the hostile by surprise; it can infiltrate through a ventilation duct, but on condition of having a particular reinforcement of the reinforcement; or he may decide to breach a wall, consuming one of the explosive charges available. Throughout the game the opportunities will be different and each with favorable elements (such as damage bonus, availability of additional movement) and unfavorable (risk of being hit by the enemy reaction fire or getting stuck on the spot for a turn). After the raid, Chimera Squad takes over again the appearance of an XCOM game, whose entire alchemy he takes almost slavishly, clearly inheriting its problems as well. The most obvious one is undoubtedly the not always precise calculation of the success rates of an action: some soldiers are able to hit the center from sidereal distances, even ignoring elements of the environment, while others make very easy shots a few centimeters away. A slight boredom which, however, has now become one of the distinctive "symbols" of the XCOM brand.

However, there are also substantial differences, the biggest of which is in eliminating the enemy and allied phases, replaced by a tail at the top of which there are the characters with more initiative: the enemy and allied actions are therefore continuously alternated. This "mixed shift" system is very interesting especially because it opens up many tactical possibilities. For example, to block the hostile actions of a group of rioters, it is possible to target the units higher in the queue, so as to prevent any movement or attack. You can also take advantage of a series of skills designed to postpone the turn of a target or to anticipate that of a teammate.

It should also be added that this unprecedented shift calculation system is associated a new map structure, which tend to be much smaller than those of the other XCOMs and interspersed with real phases in which you move to a different area (and therefore a new break-in must be prepared). The content of the missions is not very elaborate and tends to repeat itself many times during the campaign: there are recovery and extraction operations for a hostage, deactivation of bombs and simple eliminations of hostile targets. This does not represent, in any case, an unsustainable burden, given that an adequately varied map structure and a correctly balanced duration avoid almost all problems.

Intelligence

Like any other XCOM, Chimera Squad also has a strategic dimension to which the same attention poured into tactical battles should be dedicated. Those who have experience in games of this type know very well, in fact, how good preparation and careful management of resources and enhancements is essential to avoid headaches later in the countryside. This spin-off is no exception and presents a number of management emergencies extremely similar to those of the main chapters of the series.

It is no longer necessary to keep the state of the planet under control, but it is still imperative to ensure that City 31 – the megalopolis where our team operates – does not fall into one state of uncontrollable anarchyKeeping the spirits of the riotous population cold is a complicated undertaking, and as usual it is impossible that everything will go smoothly.

Almost all the assignments are in fact mutually exclusive and must be completed following the logic of limiting the damage: giving up succulent rewards could be the price to pay for prevent a neighborhood riotat other times, it may be necessary to abandon a hostage to take advantage of the opportunity to defeat a dangerous association. To help maintain control, in any case, the developers have added the ability to assign task forces to each area of ​​the city, so as to unlock operations to reduce the revolt rate and a constant currency entry at each weekend.

Currencies are of three types: money, essential for purchasing weapons and equipment, information, with which powerful objects are obtained from smugglers and task forces are strengthened, ed elerium, indispensable for successfully conducting scientific research.

In addition to maintaining order and planning the next moves, the headquarters also serves as operational base for many other activities. We mentioned the research one, but there is also the possibility of assigning unused characters on the field to secret missions that are completed after a predetermined number of days; or to send them to the clinic for training or recovery sessions, in case they have suffered serious injuries in battle. Even those who do not participate directly in missions, in short, can prove extremely useful.