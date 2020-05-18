XCOM: Chimera Squad, analysis

Who doesn't like a surprise? You come home, the door opens, and suddenly the light comes on, with many of your loved ones in there welcoming you. Kisses everywhere, hugs, revelry and gifts to liven up the reception. 2K Games and Firaxis are the relatives, and XCOM: Chimera Squad the gift they have given us without expecting it.

Because if this delivery stands out for something, it is for its unexpected appearance. The game was announced on April 15th and on the 24th it went on sale. Nine days apart to offer us a game that does not revolutionize anything, but that yes settles (and improves) what we have already seen in this saga. That, in the end, this is the same as always, like the Sherpas when they climb the mountain: if you know how to do your task well, however complicated it may be, Why are you going to change it?

New aesthetic

Possibly, readers remember here a fantastic DLC that Ubisoft released after launching Far Cry 3, one called Blood Dragon. The retro-futuristic and cyberpunk aesthetic, with that vaporware touch characterized by purple hues, flooded the visual section of the game. If we refer to this it is because bringing this look to the scene is, at least, risky, since it needs special handling.

After betting on various aesthetics in previous installments of the XCOM saga, each one more varied – one of them from the mid-20th century -, this one now gives way to the one previously mentioned. And it does it more than efficiently, to chase away fears. The whole visual look is impregnated with vivid metallic colors to reflect that future Blade Runner that will one day come. In fact, the game not only expresses it well, but also takes advantage of this aesthetic in very specific points, that is, it takes advantage of it. For example, it does not include “traditional” cinematics: bet on pseudo comic strips where these shades get stronger if possible. Difficult decision, but corrected with great mastery.

Because the contextual revolves around this aesthetic, but without losing sight again of a robust and seamless graphic section. That a great jump is not expected with respect to the latest releases launched. What is done is that what is already on the screen go smoothly. No fuss. Without going any further, this analysis has been done on a PC with a GTX 780, a fourth-generation i7 and 16 GB of RAM from back then. And despite everything, the game was able to run high. Remarkable optimization for a graphic section that does not clash at any time. Firaxis, once again, knowing how to adapt to the teams (and pockets).

All this graphic and aesthetic section is used to tell a story located in moments after the events of XCOM 2, specifically, five years after this. We are part of Chimera Squad, an elite squad that is responsible for putting "peace" – based on shots – in City 31. So far everything "normal". However, after completing the first mission, a tragic terrorist event occurs that we have to investigate. And this is where the revelry begins.

Although all part of the same story, that is, that funeral event, it could be said that Chimera Squad is composed of three different campaigns. As soon as this occurs, history lets you choose between three factions to investigate to find a solution to who has been able to carry out such action. The key argument is that each of these factions to investigate has its own plot, secondary missions, etc., so that the initial "tragic event" remains in the background, yes, but is not diluted by the proposals being investigated; in fact, it affects them to show a melting pot of positions and debates around humans and aliens.

It is still a complex resource. It has already been seen in other productions that when you bet too much on secondary schools, forgetting the main one is more than feasible. However, here they are all intertwined, to such an extent that when this first “line of investigation” is finished (campaign one, two or three; you can choose the one you want to start with), the game lets you choose one of the other two.

The best thing is that it is a indissoluble unity. Everything happens in the same world as Ciudad 31, a city made up of sectors in which we must prevent the agitation from overwhelming them. If the upheaval goes up a lot in each sector, the anarchy of the city grows. If the anarchy of the city reaches its maximum, the game ends. To alleviate this, the game provides a huge number of turn-based strategy tools, functions that lovers of the genre will know. And this is where agents come into play.

As with Total War or the previous XCOMs, the game has two well-defined fields. The first is that of the city ​​management as we have already said, that although it is not as complex as in the Creative Assembly productions, it does have an acceptable depth layer; the second, on the other hand, is the agent deployment of the Chimera Squad on the battlefield (also in the city, although in a different way).

Shortly after previous installments have been played, most of the concepts will be known: stay on guard, turns for each character, parapets, actions to take, etc. However, there are some developments that are worth noting. One of them is that all missions start with "raids". In other words, we have the advantage on the ground and we choose what to do: enter the machete, activate special abilities, defend yourself, etc. Above the head of each enemy, a percentage, critical chance, etc. This sounds, doesn't it? Of course, the rivals can also respond, so be careful.

From now on, the game shows off the brand's hallmarksBut, being more in the future than ever, he takes advantage of it with primarily dystopian abilities: Zionic powers – such as the Mass Effect biotics -, extraterrestrial creatures with commands such as spitting venom, futuristic weapons, etc. And of course, each mission, which in turn can be made up of several raids, offers experience and additions to improve the agents (and, by the way, the game tries to make you bet on the peaceful and non-lethal way before the enemies, since this grants "extras").

It is an amalgam of concepts that really suits you, especially considering that the title also requires us to choose agents that are very different from each other, each one oriented to a type of mission or to combine them with mastery together. Rules of the past, but adapted to the context in which it is located to give a story that it can last us between 15 and 20 hours depending on the expertise controlling the city.

CONCLUSION XCOM: Chimera Squad does not invent anything, but it is that everything that appears on the screen is executed in a remarkable way. Good graphic and technical section in general. A house brand gameplay that adapts to the plot you are telling. A story that delves into the complexities of human – extraterrestrial relations with a terrorist attack behind us that we must investigate. In short, an XCOM that, to top it all, comes at a reduced price.

THE BEST Fun, direct and executing every thing that he proposes in a remarkable way.

Great technical and graphic section.

History captures and fulfills. WORST That if you come directly from the previous ones (played recently), perhaps some functions seem short.

The difficulty curve, in some specific missions, is excessive and can be frustrating.