Wyndham to Defer Part of Investments and Hotel Openings to 2021

Of the $ 150 million the company planned to invest in Mexico in 2020, a third will be injected the following year.

By Expansion

The hotel company Wyndham will postpone a third of the investments it had projected for the Mexican market during 2020, going from $ 150 million to $ 100 million for this year and $ 50 million for the next, an amount that was affected by the delay of some openings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eduardo Cruz del Río, Wyndham vice president of operations for Latin America and the Caribbean, explains that Wyndham Grand Condesa and Esplendor Condesa, both in the same Mexico City complex, will begin operating in March 2021, seven months after planned , since its construction was stopped by the coronavirus outbreak.

“The good news is that growth is not being canceled. In some cases it is postponed and, unfortunately for us, some projects drag on until next year, but it is a reality that we have to face, "says the manager.

Among the complexes that will open this year, the Ramada brand in Acapulco (which is already in operation) stands out; Ramada Encore Apodaca, in Monterrey; Wyndham Puebla, Wyndham Garden Saltillo, La Quinta Los Cabos and Travelodge, in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora.

The pandemic also wiped out the company's occupancy levels. While 2019 closed with an average of 62%, as a result of the pandemic this index fell to a threshold of between 20% and 25% in the 24 hotels that remained in operation, out of a total of 55 that the firm has in the country. . However, Cruz del Río believes there is still room for recovery, as he expects most of the complexes to be open by June.

"I do not know if I am being very positive, but hopefully we can get back to those levels of 60% in terms of occupation, being that we have seven months of the year left."

These indexes will also reduce the company's revenues, which forecast a 6% growth in its operating flow (or Ebitda) for this year, since together with hotel occupancy levels there is a probable price war that will lead to rates lower once the market starts to reactivate.

"At first, it will have to come out with aggressive tariffs, there will be a stage of escalation that we will all have to face (…). But after the first three months, I think we can begin to have a certain degree of normality in terms of the type of rates offered, "he says.

For now, the firm will come out with prices 30% below its public rates for the reservations it is beginning to capture, generally for accommodation from August, but mainly from November, in destinations such as Playa del Carmen and the Caribbean. .

“Hospitality is a long-term business. This issue (COVID-19) was not calculated, but we are used to dealing with this type of situation, be it climate, economic and social fluctuations. With a long-term vision, hospitality will always remain a profitable business, "he concludes.