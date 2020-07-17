Would you trust to get your hair cut by a robot armed with scissors? Watch the video!

Robots one day they will surely replace human beings in almost all jobs today … such as the hairdresser. Of course, currently, anyone would be wary of having their precious hair (and especially head) cut by a machine. There are, however, those who built such an automaton and tried it on their own skin.

We are talking about the Youtube channel “Stuff Made Here”, which landed on the platform about 4 months ago, which has already reached over 270,000 subscribers. In his latest video, the YouTuber has designed a robot capable of cutting hair with scissors… definitely an experience that no one would like to try – especially test it – firsthand.

Of course, we’re not talking about a robot built to kill, but with the best of intentions. Shane Wighton, the owner of the channel, has indeed designed the machine down to the last bolt, placing sensors and probes inside extremely precise and capable of cutting client’s hair with great precision.

In short, surely it will still take some time for the introduction of these “robot hairdressers”, but surely it is a truly incredible machine. There are many types of robots in the world: from the sloth-shaped one capable of infiltrating nature to the automaton capable of reading the Bible which has been nicknamed SanTO.