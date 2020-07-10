Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Rónán Glynn said he is concerned that the coronary virus will spread if people who attend social events this weekend do not stay some distance apart.

Large groups gathered outside a number of public houses last weekend in a row, and Dr Glynn said he would be concerned if this happened again this weekend.

According to information published yesterday afternoon, the last 23 people with the Covid-19 disease have been aged under 44 and 77% are under 25 years.

Professor Philip Nolan of the National Public Health Emergency Team said that the number of cases of Covid-19 has risen in two weeks and that the number of human-to-human transmission of the virus has been increased to 1 or over.

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus claimed that the coronary virus has not been controlled or threatened, and is spreading further.

He said the number of cases worldwide has doubled in six weeks.

To date nearly 12 million people have contracted the disease and over 544,000 people have died as a result.