Latest news
Updated:

Worldwide protest against George Floyd’s assassination, statue of slave trader demolished

By Brian Adam
0
0

Edward Colston traded in the 17th century. Photos, Internet

Washington: George Floyd, a black man killed by a police officer, has been the subject of widespread protests for justice, while a campaign to cut police funding has begun in the United States.

According to Express-News, protests against racial discrimination and police violence took place in Britain, Australia, Germany, Spain and France. The wave of protests sparked by the assassination of George Floyd has taken the form of a movement against racism and hatred.

A young black man arrested during protests in the United States has died in police custody. Rallies were held in various US cities against the assassination of George Floyd by white police officers. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. Clashes erupted in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Buffalo. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. The National Guard was also sent back from Washington.

“Police-court over?”

The district council of the city of Minneapolis, where George Floyd was assassinated, is considering disbanding the police department following pressure from protesters. The mayor of New York has announced a reduction in police funding.

Following the assassination of George Floyd by police officers, there have been calls for cuts in police funding in various US states and cities. State and local governments spend 11 115 billion annually on policing, according to data compiled in 2017 by the American Institute for Urban Development. Some experts believe that there is a mismatch between the number of police officers and the population in many US states.

The statue of the slave trader was torn down

Protesters in Bristol, UK, have torn down a statue of Edward Colston during a protest against racial hatred and will ride on his neck. Colston was a wealthy seventeenth-century businessman. He was one of the key figures in Britain’s only Royal African Company, which enslaved blacks and traded them. The company was headquartered in Bristol. The company sold thousands of black people to work in the agricultural sector.

Monuments in Galway causing controversy

Latest news Brian Adam -
Pobal rather than Profit are calling on local authorities in Galway to remove monuments they claim celebrate slavery and racism. The party is calling...
Nine others Covid-19 died, nine new cases confirmed

Latest news Brian Adam -
At least 2,228 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,691 people south of the border and 537 north of...
Read more

Nine more Covid-19 deaths in the State, nine new cases

Latest news Brian Adam -
Nine others have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and there are nine new cases, announced by the health authorities this evening. This means...
Helpline for bereaved relatives

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Irish Hospice Foundation has teamed up with the Health Service Executive to provide a helpline to relieve and assist loved ones who have...
Kim Jong Un announces to end all communication with South Korea

Latest news Brian Adam -
Pyongyang: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called off all communications, calling neighbouring South Korea an enemy. According to the World News Agency, the...
"Emphasis on student unemployment"

Community Brian Adam -
The National Union of Students has said that the lack of work this summer and the reduction in Covid-19 payments will hurt students...
