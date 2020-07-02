World UFO Day, iliad: ‘Why do UFO viewers take poor quality photos?’

Ladies and gentlemen, we are almost at the end of the day on July 2nd 2020 and we were almost forgetting that today is World UFO Day or the day when some people gather in search of “alien presences”. Could we refrain from talking about it? Obviously not, also because there are very interesting details.

In fact, you must know that World UFO Day is a day in which those who believe in extraterrestrials gather to try in every way evidence related to the phenomenon of unidentified flying objects. How are they looking for other life forms? Well, clearly looking at the sky. How did we forget about this iconic “anniversary”? Simple, there is no fixed day.

The people who used to “celebrate” World UFO Day seem to have failed to agree on the day to do it and, for this reason, there are those who observe the sky on June 24 and those who do it today 2nd of July. In particular, according to what reported by National Day Calendar, there are two separate theories. Who “celebrates” on June 24 refers to the affair of the American aviator Kenneth Arnold, who on June 24, 1947, rose to the headlines and became a sort of “celebrity” for declaring that he had sighted UFOs (sighting never confirmed, the astronomer Donald Menzel at the time described Arnold’s vision as a mirage, while others spoke of a group of meteors).

Those who believe, however, that World UFO Day will take place today, consider the incident in Roswell (US location), which took place on July 2, 1947, as the “departure of everything”. On that day, the precipitation of an unidentified object. Following some investigations, it surfaced that it was the balloon probe number 4 of the Mogul Program, which the government used to detect ballistic missile sound waves and Soviet nuclear tests. This story also became famous for the question of the alleged “alien bodies”. In fact, a 1997 report describes that it was simply dummies tied to a military program.

In short, it is probably better to be ironic about these “sightings”, just as the iliad telephone operator did today. In fact, the latter has published two different images on his Facebook and Instagram profiles. The first refers to a question that we all asked ourselves: “Why do those who spot a UFO always have a low-quality camera?“. The second post, however, focuses on another aspect:”Area 51 has fewer secrets than the WhatsApp group with friends“. Chapeau.