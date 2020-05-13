Wednesday, May 13, 2020
World tourism remains paralyzed as 100% of countries impose travel restrictions

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

COVID-19 keeps the entire world in confinement. 100% of world destinations continue to apply travel restrictions and 72% have completely closed their borders to international tourism.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the specialized agency of the United Nations for tourism analyzes the consequences of this pandemic. Their latest report shows that, as the debate continues about the first steps that could be taken to lift the restrictions, 100% of destinations worldwide still maintain travel restrictions for international tourists due to COVID-19.

Of the 217 destinations around the world, a total of 156 (72%) has completely stopped international tourism, according to data collected as of April 27, 2020. In 25% of destinations, restrictions have been in place for at least three months, while in 40% of them, restrictions began at least two months ago . Among the most significant data from the study is that No destination has so far lifted or eased travel restrictions.

The Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization, Zurab Pololikashvili, stated: “Tourism has been the sector hardest hit by this crisis because countries close borders and people stay home. Our Organization calls on governments to, in a coordinated manner, facilitate the lifting of restrictions, at the appropriate time and in a responsible manner, when it is considered safe to do so. Tourism is the lifesaver for millions of people, especially in developing countries. Reopening the world to tourism will save jobs, protect livelihoods and allow our sector to resume its vital role in promoting sustainable development. ”

Similar restrictions in all regions of the world

The report of the World Tourism Organization reflects the measures taken since the end of January, when COVID-19 was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Breaking down the study by region, the World Tourism Organization reveals that 83% of destinations in Europe have completely closed borders to international tourism. In the Americas, the percentage is 80%, in Asia and the Pacific 70%, in the Middle East 62% and in Africa 57%.

Towards a responsible reopening

The World Tourism Organization works closely with other international organizations, national governments and the private sector to promote tourism recovery in a responsible manner at the right time. In the last two weeks, the Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization has addressed the Ministers of the G20 and the Commission of the European Union, betting on tourism as a priority on the agenda of countries as they seek to recover from the crisis.

 

