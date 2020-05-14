Thursday, May 14, 2020
World leaders call on IMF and World Bank to forgive loans to poor countries

By Brian Adam
300 members of parliament from around the world have asked both bodies to respond within 15 days, photo: file

Washington: More than 300 lawmakers from various countries have called on the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to forgive the debts of poor countries.

According to Dawn News, more than 300 members of parliament from around the world have sent letters to President Trump and other world leaders, including the heads of the IMF and the World Bank, urging them to repay loans to poor countries in the wake of the Corona virus epidemic. Forgiveness is emphasized.

Public legislators, who have important legislative responsibilities in their respective countries, have called on the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to forgive and finance poor countries, while President Trump has called on world leaders to forgive their debts. And influence is requested.

Lawmakers have given both international bodies 15 days to respond to their letter, but there has been no comment from the IMF or the World Bank. Director Crystalina had indicated that the company would reduce its 2020 output target.

It should be noted that the global economy is suffering due to the Corona virus epidemic and especially the poor countries are facing great devastation due to lack of resources and poor health care system.

