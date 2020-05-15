Friday, May 15, 2020
EconomyLatest news
Updated:

World Bank announces new regional vice president and strong economic support for countries

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization. In a...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Panama: Tocumen Airport Coordinates Reopening Plans with Airlines and Air Transport Organizations

The plan contemplates the creation of sanitary safe spaces without neglecting the usual operational regulation aspects. By Summa Magazine The...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to hide WhatsApp conversations instead of deleting them

We tell you how you can make hidden WhatsApp conversations instead of eliminating them, a hack that you can...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Microsoft reports that as of Windows 10 2004 they will focus only on the 64-bit versions of their operating...

A few days before Microsoft releases the Windows 10 spring update, we have known which processors will be compatible...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Carlos Felipe Jaramillo will be in charge of supervising relations with 31 countries and a portfolio of projects, technical assistance and subsidies. Por La Estrella

The economist and development expert, Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, was appointed as the new vice president of the World Bank Group for the Latin America and the Caribbean region, effective as of July 1.

Jaramillo will be in charge of overseeing relations with 31 countries and an ongoing portfolio of projects, technical assistance, and grants of nearly $ 32 billion.

It will also spearhead the bank's response to the Covid-19 crisis in the region, which hit Latin America and the Caribbean hard.

"The World Bank Group will play a crucial and constructive role in the recovery of our region," said F Jaramillo, vice president of the World Bank for the Latin American and Caribbean region.

The World Bank supports the social, economic and health response to the coronavirus pandemic. Their figures indicate that US $ 700 million was distributed in 14 countries in the region for the acquisition of gloves, masks, respirators, and other critical medical supplies.

While for the next 15 months, World Bank assistance to developing countries will reach $ 160 billion. Much of this sum will help the governments of Latin America and the Caribbean to better manage the emergency.

Prior to his current position, Jaramillo served as Director of the World Bank for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia and Uganda, based in Nairobi. He also served as senior director of the World Bank Group's Global Macroeconomics, Trade and Investment Practice, where he was in charge of a global team of more than 450 economists. Since joining the World Bank in 2002, he also served two terms as country director in the Latin America and Caribbean region.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be able to return to the Latin American and Caribbean region at a time like today to help our countries face the enormous challenges ahead," said Jaramillo.

Jaramillo is a Colombian citizen. Before joining the Bank, he was a public official in the Colombian government, holding positions in the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank, the Department of National Planning and the Ministry of Commerce.

He has a master's degree and a doctorate in developmental economics from Stanford University. He has taught at the Department of Economics at the Universidad de los Andes, in Bogotá, and at the University of Maryland, College Park.

More Articles Like This

Slovenia proclaims end of COVID-19 epidemic in its country

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
All shops will be able to open from Monday, and restaurants and bars will be able to serve customers in the interior again. By Xinhua...
Read more

Labor will not enter into formal discussions with FF / FG

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Labor has stated that it will not enter into formal talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael (FF / FG) about a government program. Labor...
Read more

Mater Hospital in Dublin under investigation

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The Mater Hospital in Dublin is under investigation and has been accused of informing authorities of a large number of cases of Covid-19. There were...
Read more

Free online course will teach companies how to sell online in COVID-19 times

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The webinar will be held this Thursday, May 21 at 8:00 p. m. and seeks to give tools to businesses so they can go...
Read more

Guatemala: Actions seek to improve infrastructure, equipment and processes of the Port System

Economy Brian Adam - 0
Puerto Quetzal was the main port for the imPor Summa Magazine As part of the proposal that AGEXPORT submitted to the 2020 government authorities to...
Read more

Remote work accelerates the digital transformation of Latin American companies

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Almost half of office workers worldwide work from home, almost 10 times more than before COVID-19. Half will likely continue to do so once...
Read more
EconomyBrian Adam - 0

World Bank announces new regional vice president and strong economic support for countries

Carlos Felipe Jaramillo will be in charge of supervising relations with 31 countries and a portfolio of projects, technical...
Read more
Corona Virus

Slovenia proclaims end of COVID-19 epidemic in its country

Brian Adam - 0
All shops will be able to open from Monday, and restaurants and bars will be able to serve customers in the interior again. By Xinhua...
Read more
Latest news

Labor will not enter into formal discussions with FF / FG

Brian Adam - 0
Labor has stated that it will not enter into formal talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael (FF / FG) about a government program. Labor...
Read more
Latest news

Mater Hospital in Dublin under investigation

Brian Adam - 0
The Mater Hospital in Dublin is under investigation and has been accused of informing authorities of a large number of cases of Covid-19. There were...
Read more
Corona Virus

Free online course will teach companies how to sell online in COVID-19 times

Brian Adam - 0
The webinar will be held this Thursday, May 21 at 8:00 p. m. and seeks to give tools to businesses so they can go...
Read more
Economy

Guatemala: Actions seek to improve infrastructure, equipment and processes of the Port System

Brian Adam - 0
Puerto Quetzal was the main port for the imPor Summa Magazine As part of the proposal that AGEXPORT submitted to the 2020 government authorities to...
Read more
E-How

Conflicts between applications? How to make a clean boot of Windows 10

Brian Adam - 0
At a given moment and without knowing why, one day we may begin to detect strange behavior on our computer, we may see an...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY