World Bank announces new regional vice president and strong economic support for countries

Carlos Felipe Jaramillo will be in charge of supervising relations with 31 countries and a portfolio of projects, technical assistance and subsidies. Por La Estrella

The economist and development expert, Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, was appointed as the new vice president of the World Bank Group for the Latin America and the Caribbean region, effective as of July 1.

Jaramillo will be in charge of overseeing relations with 31 countries and an ongoing portfolio of projects, technical assistance, and grants of nearly $ 32 billion.

It will also spearhead the bank's response to the Covid-19 crisis in the region, which hit Latin America and the Caribbean hard.

"The World Bank Group will play a crucial and constructive role in the recovery of our region," said F Jaramillo, vice president of the World Bank for the Latin American and Caribbean region.

The World Bank supports the social, economic and health response to the coronavirus pandemic. Their figures indicate that US $ 700 million was distributed in 14 countries in the region for the acquisition of gloves, masks, respirators, and other critical medical supplies.

While for the next 15 months, World Bank assistance to developing countries will reach $ 160 billion. Much of this sum will help the governments of Latin America and the Caribbean to better manage the emergency.

Prior to his current position, Jaramillo served as Director of the World Bank for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia and Uganda, based in Nairobi. He also served as senior director of the World Bank Group's Global Macroeconomics, Trade and Investment Practice, where he was in charge of a global team of more than 450 economists. Since joining the World Bank in 2002, he also served two terms as country director in the Latin America and Caribbean region.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be able to return to the Latin American and Caribbean region at a time like today to help our countries face the enormous challenges ahead," said Jaramillo.

Jaramillo is a Colombian citizen. Before joining the Bank, he was a public official in the Colombian government, holding positions in the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank, the Department of National Planning and the Ministry of Commerce.

He has a master's degree and a doctorate in developmental economics from Stanford University. He has taught at the Department of Economics at the Universidad de los Andes, in Bogotá, and at the University of Maryland, College Park.