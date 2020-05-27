In Tralee in County Kerry, people are amazed at artworks being created unexpectedly on street walls around the town. The gorgeous murals are being made by artist Mike O'Donnell as he tries to grind his time during the intense lockup restrictions caused by Covid19.

Among the works painted byDonnell are a series of images focused on the Covid accents – a sky-woman, a cat and a young girl wearing white masks. OneDonnell says one of the images was inspired by a folklore story of a little girl who died during the Famine.

While the restrictions of Covid 19 are hampering travel and work, saidDonnell says that his imagination and talent are booming with the creation of such artists. Donnell has made up to 30 murals on the streets.

Other objects that inspired the artworks on the streets include the town's history and great personalities. He has made 'shadow pictures' of football heroes like Kieran Donaghy, David Clifford and Mikey Sheehy. Young couple dancing and kissing are featured in some of the back streets and a large wall is depicted on the town's horse heritage.