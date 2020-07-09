Woman appointed university president for the first time ever

Professor Kerstin Mey has been appointed as the new president of the University of Limerick. She is the first woman to be appointed president of any university in this country.

Professor Mey is a German from eastern Berlin, who came to Ireland in 2018 and already holds a senior position at the University of Limerick.

Previously at Westminster University in London she researches aspects of twentieth-century culture and art.

Professor Mey will replace Dr Des Fitzgerald who is due to retire in September.