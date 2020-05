A young woman and her daughter were killed in a road accident in Co Antrim yesterday afternoon. The woman was injured by another daughter and is said to be seriously ill in hospital.

The accident happened when a tractor and quad bike collided in Castletown at around 4.45 yesterday.

Claire Smyth and her daughter died at the scene and the other girl was flown by helicopter to the hospital in Belfast.

The accident happened near the farm of the Smyth family on Park Road.