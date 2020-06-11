HealthCorona VirusLatest newsTop Stories
Without the lockdown there would have been dire consequences, a new study reveals

By Brian Adam
The lockdown served to stop the spread of the virus, without a doubt. This is confirmed by new research by the Global Policy Laboratory of the University of California. Indeed, the experts have examined the effects of over 1,700 prevention measures of coronavirus in six countries: the United States, China, South Korea, Italy, France and Iran.

Without any restriction on travel and without any distancing between people in the US (who had 1.9 million cases), it was estimated that the number of infections would be almost doubled every two days from March 3 to April 6. This means that around 60 million people would have been infected.

The blockades have been even more successful in China: the researchers found that the policies implemented from January 16 to March 5 have saved about 285 million people. A March study found that the Wuhan blockade (the pandemic origin) on January 23 prevented tens of thousands of infections across Hubei province. Without the blockade, research estimated that cases in the province would have been 65% higher.

Also according to the study, blockade measures also prevented approx 54 million infections in Iran, 49 million in Italy, 45 million in France and 38 million in South Korea. “The development of anti-contagion policies in all six countries has slowed the pandemic significantly and substantially, “the researchers write.

It is not the first study to say this: a team of researchers in Italy recently established that the blockade of the country has succeeded in preventing around 200,000 hospitalizations between February 21 and March 25, while according to another research, the blockade restrictions prevented 3.1 million deaths in 11 European countries. “We cannot say with certainty that current measures will continue to control the epidemic in Europe“the researchers conclude.”However, if current trends continue, there is cause for optimism.

