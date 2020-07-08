With this TikTok trick you will find your "twin" in the world

Discover the amazing trick revealed on TikTok with which you can find people from all over the world with similar or identical traits to yours, you will only need your Facebook photo.

If you still have doubts, here is the TikTok video that explains it in detail.

@karlamedinamktFind your lost [email protected] ## tiktok ## googletricks ## hacksgoogle ## follow me ## doppelgangerchallenge ## doppelganger ## twins ## fyp ♬ original sound – karlamedina202

Have you found your twin? Surely you are surprised of the result

Take a photo with your twin

If your dream has always been to have a twin, there are also apps with which you can create it yourself in a photo, for example with Split camera of Google Play. This tool offers you the possibility to upload your photos in split screen in Instagram and other social networks. It works in a very simple way and it is only a matter of taking the images you want from its interface, and then mixing them and applying the touch-ups you want.

