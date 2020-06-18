With this app you can hide and protect the notifications of the unlock screen

With the arrival of Face ID Apple introduced a notification system that hid messages when the phone was locked. Some Android manufacturers joined this idea, although many of them still do not include similar functions.

TrustNotify is an application that comes so that all Android phones can have this function (or at least something quite similar). We are going to show you how this useful service is configured and how it works.

How to activate TrustNotify

TrustNotify is not a regular application, as it needs somewhat more advanced permissions to hide the system’s own notifications. For prevent you from having to root, the application requests permissions through ADB. Do not worry if you have never done this process since we are going to explain it to you in a very simple way so that you only have to copy and paste what we are going to tell you.

Download the TrustNotify app

Activate the developer options of your Android mobile. If you don’t know how to do it here is the tutorial

Connect the mobile to your PC. It doesn’t matter if it’s Mac, Linux or Windows

Open a terminal or command console

Copy this code first:ADB devices

Copy this code nowxyz.k4cp3r.trustnotify android.permission.WRITE_ SECURE_SETTINGS

You just have to copy the two codes that we have put in the command console. No need to restart the phone or anything else just hit enter after copying them

Ready. Although it seems complicated, just open the command prompt and paste those two lines, it takes less than a minute. Basically what we have done is give write permissions to the app. Since we are not root, we can do this process by ADB manually. Once we have given it permissions (it only needs to be done once), we can start working.

Hiding notifications

If we activate the application we don’t have to do practically anything else. We can choose to directly hide the notifications completely (something that does not make much sense, since Android allows you to do this by default) or hide the content of notifications until we unlock the phone.

With this app, we can know that we have messages from certain applications, but hide their content from the view of the rest of the people.

In this way, we will be able to know that we have X WhatsApp messages, X Gmail emails and others, but nobody You can see the content of these notifications because they will be hidden until we unlock the device. The application is completely free and has no advertising, although if we liked it we can make donations to the developer from 1.19 euros.