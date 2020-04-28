With the TUF Gaming A15, Asus brings gaming laptops at lower prices

- Advertisement -

Asus has announced the launch of the TUF Gaming A15, your new gaming laptop equipped with Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors, graphs up NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 and a compact size.

With this equipment, the brand brings gaming laptops at lower prices.

In terms of design, the new Asus TUF Gaming A15 stands out for its measured dimensions. The display features three ultra-thin NanoEdge edges that have reduced chassis volume by 7% compared to its predecessors.

On an aesthetic level, it is available in two finishes: Strength Gray, with a decorative metal cover, accompanied by texture and finished in light grey, and Fire Black, with a more aggressive look, multiple textures and a red band that runs along the edges.

Asus / Getty Images Fund The new TUF Gaming A15 from Asus is equipped with a 15.6 inch IPS screen with Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080 pixels). The panels offer a refresh rate up to 144 Hz, and it is possible to synchronize it with the frames of the system, which allows enjoying the smoother and smoother gaming experience.

Under the hood of the TUF Gaming A15 models, we find Latest AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors with Zen 2 core architecture, offering up to 8 cores and 16 threads. Combine with graphics up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, fast DDR4-3200 RAM, up to 6GB GDDR6 VRAM, and SSD storage up to 1TB.

Then we leave you a table with the Asus TUF Gaming A15 technical specifications:

Specifications Asus TUF Gaming A15 screen 15.6 “, anti-glare, Full HD (1,920 x 1,080), IPS level, up to 144 Hz, adaptive sync CPU AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Principal memory Up to 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 VRAM Up to 6 GB GDDR6 Storage Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Operating system Windows 10 Home Wireless WiFi: Intel WiFi 5 (802.11ac)

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0 Camera HD camera Ports 1 combo audio jack, 1 HDMI 2.0b, 2 USB 3.2 Gen. 1, 1 USB 3.2 Gen. 2 Type-C with Display Port 1.4, 1 RJ45 LAN, 1 USB 2.0, 1 Kensington Lock Audio Two speakers with DTS: X Ultra

Cortana 2.0 Microphone Stand Array

3.5mm combo audio Drums 90 Wh lithium polymers, 230 W power adapter Colours Fortress Gray, Fire Black

Asus TUF Gaming A15: price and availability

The model Asus TUF Gaming A15 FX506IV-AL087 already available for sale in the market and its price is 1,399 euros. Next May the model FX506IU-BQ225, than will cost 1,099 euros, and a cheaper version of the latter equipment is planned for August with a price of 899 euros.