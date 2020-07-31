Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

With helicopters and spacecraft, the new space mission is heading towards Mars

By Brian Adam
109
0

Most Viewd

AppleBrian Adam -

An email published by the US congress shows how ruthless Steve Jobs was

That Steve Jobs was a ruthless CEO and entrepreneur is not new, and those who have closely followed the...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam -

Huawei Days active from now: up to 40% discount on myriad products

"Surprise" at midnight: from this moment the promotions related to the Huawei Days initiative, which it provides, are active...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Everything we know about the mask that promises to inactivate the coronavirus

The Portuguese textile company, Adalberto, presented in April a mask with a capacity to inactivate microorganisms and, it claims,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to make TikTok videos with photos from your gallery

TikTok is the fashion application and its videos have become the daily life of the youngest but also of...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to add your face to a GIF and share it on WhatsApp

Make your WhatsApp conversations even more fun with this app, which allows you to insert your face or that...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The latest mission to find ancient life on Mars has been launched into space. Photo courtesy of JPL, NASA

Florida: NASA has sent the most advanced spacecraft to Mars and the first helicopter to Mars, which was sent to the Red Planet from Cape Canaveral in Florida via the Atlas V rocket.

Seven months later, in February 2021, the mission will land on the surface of Mars, the purpose of which is to collect Martian rocks on the one hand, on the other hand, it will also look for possible traces of life on the planet. The good news is that as soon as they left the land, the mission announced its well-being.

This space rover is named ‘Perseverance’ and the accompanying helicopter is named ‘Ingenity’. Of these, perseverance means perseverance in spite of difficulties, while ingenuity means intelligent invention. The rover is about the size of a car but has six wheels. The state-of-the-art laser camera, underground radar, meteorological station, two types of state-of-the-art cameras, and a long-arm chemical laboratory have also been installed.

The mission will reach Mars in seven months, said Omar Beaz, head of the mission. It weighs less than two kilograms, a small helicopter designed to study the atmosphere of Mars. Helicopters fly on solar energy and also help guide the vehicle.

The spacecraft will be landed in a deep pit island and there was probably a lake here billions of years ago. It should be noted that this can be a great place to see the signs of life because water has been here for a long time. The rover is powered by plutonium and will collect geological specimens.

It was supposed to be delivered to space on July 17, but its date was changed three times and on July 30, under the best weather, it was sent to Mars.

An hour after the launch, the entire mission detached from the rocket and is now on its way to its destination. If there are fine traces of life on Mars billions of years ago, modern laboratories are capable of recognizing it.

The mission was originally named March 2020, but a competition was held among school children to name it, after which it was renamed ‘Preservation’. After the Corona epidemic, the entire space mission staff began working in small teams, which also delayed the mission. It should be noted that hundreds of scientists, engineers and other staff are involved in this project.

More Articles Like This

Video of a person sitting idle for two hours goes viral

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Jakarta: People are trying to be popular on YouTube. Earlier, we reported on a man preparing for an exam who was seen reading...
Read more

Air pollution is even more deadly than the corona virus, environmentalists say

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Chicago: A recent report on the environment has said that increasing air pollution is the biggest threat to all human beings in the world....
Read more

PTA lifts ban on pubs

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Islamabad: Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has lifted the ban on PubG game. According to a statement issued by PTA, a meeting of legal representatives...
Read more

The masks ‘made in Spain’ developed by the CSIC already reach stores and promise us a ten times greater filtration

Health Brian Adam -
During the last weeks, we have all witnessed how masks have become one of our best assets to stop the spread of COVID-19 disease....
Read more

Dogs that only detect corona virus by ‘sniffing’

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Munich: German scientists have trained sniffer dogs to detect the presence of coronavirus by simply sniffing a sample taken from a person. These dogs...
Read more

Forget the generator, make your home a power plant!

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Hong Kong: A large section of Pakistan is suffering from summer load shedding with generators, inverters, UPS and solar system. But a brand new...
Read more

Categories

5G News64Amazon75Android593Apple252Apps717Apps Reviews18Artificial Intelligence56Car Tech118Celebrities41Communication104Community314Computing138Corona Virus740Cybersecurity109Direct Link102Economy100Editor's Pick195Electronics86Entertainment618Facebook114Fashion And Beauty10Football86Gadget Reviews70Game Reviews193Gaming326Google244Health111How to?431Humans of Tallaght271Instagram32iphone114Laptop Reviews19Laptops72Latest news3235Microsoft61Mobile643Movies60Phone Reviews226Reviews567Robotics58Rovers53Science163Shopping Guide302Smart Gadgets881Social Networks365Space tech207Sports1016Sq.News3Tech Giants88Tech News3937Tesla61TikTOk32Top Stories811Twitter45WhatsApp192Windows152Youtube44

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY