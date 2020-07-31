With helicopters and spacecraft, the new space mission is heading towards Mars

Florida: NASA has sent the most advanced spacecraft to Mars and the first helicopter to Mars, which was sent to the Red Planet from Cape Canaveral in Florida via the Atlas V rocket.

Seven months later, in February 2021, the mission will land on the surface of Mars, the purpose of which is to collect Martian rocks on the one hand, on the other hand, it will also look for possible traces of life on the planet. The good news is that as soon as they left the land, the mission announced its well-being.

This space rover is named ‘Perseverance’ and the accompanying helicopter is named ‘Ingenity’. Of these, perseverance means perseverance in spite of difficulties, while ingenuity means intelligent invention. The rover is about the size of a car but has six wheels. The state-of-the-art laser camera, underground radar, meteorological station, two types of state-of-the-art cameras, and a long-arm chemical laboratory have also been installed.

The mission will reach Mars in seven months, said Omar Beaz, head of the mission. It weighs less than two kilograms, a small helicopter designed to study the atmosphere of Mars. Helicopters fly on solar energy and also help guide the vehicle.

The spacecraft will be landed in a deep pit island and there was probably a lake here billions of years ago. It should be noted that this can be a great place to see the signs of life because water has been here for a long time. The rover is powered by plutonium and will collect geological specimens.

It was supposed to be delivered to space on July 17, but its date was changed three times and on July 30, under the best weather, it was sent to Mars.

An hour after the launch, the entire mission detached from the rocket and is now on its way to its destination. If there are fine traces of life on Mars billions of years ago, modern laboratories are capable of recognizing it.

The mission was originally named March 2020, but a competition was held among school children to name it, after which it was renamed ‘Preservation’. After the Corona epidemic, the entire space mission staff began working in small teams, which also delayed the mission. It should be noted that hundreds of scientists, engineers and other staff are involved in this project.