Wirecard scandal turns into existential crisis

By Brian Adam
Doomsday for Markus Braun turned out worse than seemed possible. Wirecard, the company of which he is CEO, lost more than half its market value on Thursday, dropping to € 4.7 billion, after EY found signs that € 1.9 billion in cash may be "spurious". His accounting scandal is now an existential crisis. Those who have made it possible, including regulators, lenders and auditors, have a lot to explain.

The payment systems company based in Bavaria (Germany) has been denying allegations of financial irregularities by the Financial Times for 18 months. Thursday's news reports involve cash that is consolidated on Wirecard's balance sheet but held in third-party trust accounts.

There are indications that third parties provided "spurious balance confirmations" to EY in order to mislead accountants for the benefit of Wirecard, the auditor says. As a result, Wirecard's audited financial statements for 2019 were not published as intended. If they are not published by Friday, banks can cancel loans worth 2 billion euros.

Braun says that all parties are trying to clear up the situation as quickly as possible. But the damage may have already been done. Wirecard bonds maturing in 2024 fell 23 cents to about 58 cents the euro, Reuters reported, citing Tradeweb.

It will be difficult for you to borrow in the future if current lenders leave. More importantly, buyers, merchants, and large corporate clients will be reluctant to work with a company that cannot prove that a quarter of its balance sheet actually exists.

The scandal also raises questions about the role played by Wirecard regulators and business partners. German financial watchdog BaFin last year banned the short sale of its shares, and filed a complaint against Financial Times journalists who had written critical articles. Given the doubts raised by EY on Thursday, BaFin could have better spent its time investigating Wirecard.

The auditor itself is in an awkward position, since it has signed the statements of the last financial years. Finally, there are Wirecard's lenders and investors, including SoftBank Group. The Japanese tech conglomerate poured 900 million euros into a convertible bond last year, only to download its exposure to other investors soon after.

Braun will bear most of the investor anger after Thursday's collapse, but there's a lot of blame to be shared among all.

