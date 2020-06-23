Wirecard could be a nail in the coffin of German supervisor BaFin

The German financial regulator has received a wake-up call the size of Wirecard. The payment systems company had long been facing fraud allegations, but until recently watchdog BaFin had focused on investigating short sellers and investigative journalists. That Wirecard owns a regulated German bank raises questions about financial supervision in Europe's largest economy.

The Bavarian-based fintech yesterday confirmed what many of its critics have long argued: that € 1.9 billion of cash in trust accounts probably does not exist. Wirecard has spent the last 18 months dealing with the accusations made by the whistleblowers, published by the Financial Times, among others.

More information

However, BaFin's first response was to go after the messengers. In February 2019, the regulator banned the short sale of Wirecard shares and then filed a criminal complaint against FT journalists and some short sellers alleging market manipulation. His justification of "protecting market confidence" now seems tragicomic.

It is true that BaFin (whose role includes the supervision of financial institutions and the maintenance of overall market integrity) does not directly supervise the Wirecard group. However, he was responsible for regulating the company's German banking unit, which has € 1.7 billion in deposits. It also authorizes appointments to the lender's board of directors, including Wirecard's chief financial officer, Alexander von Knoop.

This is not the first time that BaFin has been slowly cracking down on financial embezzlement. Deutsche Bank has been plagued by scandals over the past decade, including $ 10 billion in bogus trading operations in Russia and a correspondent relationship with the Danish Danske Bank, which facilitated billions of euros in payments. suspects. However, it was not until the end of 2018 that BaFin appointed a special representative for the prevention of money laundering at the largest bank in Germany.

The BaFin defended its actions against Wirecard's short sellers, saying it had reliable information about coordinated attacks on the company. He reported those suspicions to prosecutors who were ultimately responsible for the investigation of the evidence. However, that hardly excuses his lack of curiosity about the far greater market manipulation that seems to have happened under his nose.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz hinted yesterday that he was satisfied with how supervisors "did their job" regarding Wirecard. Excluding the possibility of a mistaken attempt at bizarre humor, it will only exacerbate the general impression of weakness in German financial regulation. And it won't do much to help Frankfurt's efforts to attract London post-Brexit financial institutions.

>