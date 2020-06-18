Latest news
Wirecard CEO faces final judgment

By Brian Adam
Wirecard faces its particular doomsday. The German payments company valued at 12.4 billion euros has rejected accusations of financial irregularities for 18 months, now investors are hoping to answer questions this Thursday, when Wirecard will present its 2019 annual results after previously postponing its accountability. Even if the auditor Ernst & Young (EY) gives its approval to the results, the role of Wirecard CEO Markus Braun will be in jeopardy.

The Bavarian-based company that processes electronic payments between businesses and consumers has a duty to submit its audited accounts after deferring it. Braun's company announced in May that EY needed more time. A special investigation carried out by KPMG into the firm's previous results concluded in April that Wirecard and its business partners did not provide sufficient documentation to completely dismiss the allegations of accounting irregularities launched by the Financial Times.

The newspaper argued that a substantial portion of Wirecard's revenue between 2016 and 2018 came from three opaque outside companies, and the auditor said it was unable to determine whether or not all of this revenue actually existed in large part due to lack of collaboration. of those three companies. Wirecard alleged that these signatures were verified on their audited accounts and that such information was not accessible to KPMG due to data protection laws.

There are three possible outcomes for accountability. First, EY refuses to sign Wirecard's 2019 results due to significant irregularities. This would completely destroy investors' faith in the company's numbers and make Braun's position as CEO unsustainable. On the other hand, auditors may issue a qualified opinion (qualified opinion in the jargon), which means that they have encountered serious but not critical problems. This option would also harm Braun since Wirecard has always denied the accusations and last month announced that he expects an unchanged opinion (audit jargon of some accounts without problems).

In the third scenario, EY would approve the Wirecard numbers and be a vindication. All in all, it would not change the inquiries previously made by KPMG and which were insufficient to dismiss the Financial Times' accusation.

Even if the 2019 results get the go-ahead from the auditor, company president Thomas Eivhelmann will still be under pressure to let Braun's contract expire in December. One of the ten largest shareholders, Deka Investment, has already requested that the CEO be dismissed.

The doubts that hang over the company's results are reflected in its share price. Wirecard is valued at 14 times Ebitda compared to 23 times that of its competitor Worldline and this despite the fact that this competitor grows at a slower rate than Wirecard itself. No matter what happens on Thursday, shareholders can conclude that any comeback on the Stock Market involves asking for Braun's head.

