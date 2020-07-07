Tech News
Wirecard: 325 thousand prepaid cards blocked in Italy, SisalPay in chaos

By Brian Adam
As reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, they would be 325 thousand Italian prepaid cards blocked after the Wirecard crack, with funds of at least 20 million Euros. Among the companies involved, there is also SisalPay, which immediately intervened guaranteeing the return of frozen funds to its customers.

Soldo would also be in the same situation, ed millions of customers and around seventy fintechs would be involved at European level that they would have issued cards relying on German society, at the centre of a scandal over the hypothesis of false accounting.

Returning to our country, the more than 300 thousand credit cardholders had funds and cards blocked without notice already on Friday, following the FCA’s decision to stop all Wirecard operations.

SisalPay, through its Facebook page, wanted to reassure users: “L’British Banking Supervisory Authority (FCA) has previously blocked the operation of all Wirecard cards worldwide and consequently also your SisalPay brand cards. We apologize for the inconvenience that this situation is causing you and we are in the field in the first person to contain the inconvenience towards our customers, our first interest“. SisalPay stressed that customers will be contacted in the coming days for”transfer the balance directly to a new prepaid card, issued in partnership with Banca 5 – Gruppo Intesa Sanpaolo so that you can quickly return to make payments in complete peace of mind or receive information on the methods, for you safer and more convenient, to credit or refund the balance present on your cards“.

The Wirecard earthquake led to a 70% drop in the stock market following the news of the $ 2 billion holes.

Particularly relevant in Italy is SisalPay which is also used by Amazon for top-up payments.

