‘WinWing’ arrives on Google Play: a new ‘Space Invaders’ style aircraft, spaceship and shooting game is now available for free

Developer Ivy, responsible for numerous Android games, has just released ‘WinWing’ on Google Play after several months of pre-registration. With a mechanic that inevitably reminds of the iconic ‘Space Invaders’ This new title for Android combines the elements of the traditional arcade with an innovative multiplayer competitive mode.

Its creators include it within the genre Rogue-LiteBut yes, without forgetting its high doses of shots, lasers, spaceships and a certain random component that makes each game different.

Choose your fighter jet and customize it

Packed with visuals and sound effects, this new game combines the characteristics of an intense shooting title with the Rogue-Lite genre. Our mission will be to defeat the spaceships of interstellar invaders and protect the universe with our plane. To do this, we will have to win the battles in the sky using different movement patterns and attack modes where missiles, lasers and bullets will be everywhere.

To fight, we can choose one of the aeroplane models that we will personalize as the game progresses with virtual coins that will allow us to acquire more than 100 available pieces. You can even evolve and become a galactic battleship.

The random factor will impact air combat making each game different and forcing us to choose the best skill set for each level. And of course, there will be both individual battles and cooperative campaigns in real-time.

‘WinWing’ is a free download game, but includes ads and offers purchases within the application whose value ranges between 1.09 and 109.99 euros. It has a PEGI 3 rating and is compatible with all devices that have Android 4.1 or higher installed.