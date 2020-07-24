Tech NewsAppsGamingTech GiantsGoogle
Updated:

‘WinWing’ arrives on Google Play: a new ‘Space Invaders’ style aircraft, spaceship and shooting game is now available for free

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 tips to improve the quality of your video calls on WhatsApp

If when talking to your friends or family through WhatsApp video calls the image is cut or pixelated, we...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Stories about sexual abuse in the traditional music world being shared by women online

Women share stories about the comedy sector in Ireland that encouraged other women to share their own stories on...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

'WinWing' arrives on Google Play: a new 'Space Invaders' style aircraft, spaceship and shooting game is now available for free

Developer Ivy, responsible for numerous Android games, has just released ‘WinWing’ on Google Play after several months of pre-registration. With a mechanic that inevitably reminds of the iconic ‘Space Invaders’ This new title for Android combines the elements of the traditional arcade with an innovative multiplayer competitive mode.

Its creators include it within the genre Rogue-LiteBut yes, without forgetting its high doses of shots, lasers, spaceships and a certain random component that makes each game different.

Choose your fighter jet and customize it

Winwing 2

Packed with visuals and sound effects, this new game combines the characteristics of an intense shooting title with the Rogue-Lite genre. Our mission will be to defeat the spaceships of interstellar invaders and protect the universe with our plane. To do this, we will have to win the battles in the sky using different movement patterns and attack modes where missiles, lasers and bullets will be everywhere.

To fight, we can choose one of the aeroplane models that we will personalize as the game progresses with virtual coins that will allow us to acquire more than 100 available pieces. You can even evolve and become a galactic battleship.

The random factor will impact air combat making each game different and forcing us to choose the best skill set for each level. And of course, there will be both individual battles and cooperative campaigns in real-time.

‘WinWing’ is a free download game, but includes ads and offers purchases within the application whose value ranges between 1.09 and 109.99 euros. It has a PEGI 3 rating and is compatible with all devices that have Android 4.1 or higher installed.

WinWing

  • Developer: Ivy
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Arcadian

More Articles Like This

Solved the mystery of “strange metals”, a new state of matter

Science Brian Adam -
Even within the quantum world i strange metals they are very strange, in fact. This state of matter is related to high-temperature superconductors and...
Read more

Tesla’s messed up assessment is related to reality

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Those who invest in Tesla have placed their hopes in a world of electric vehicles almost exclusively on the shoulders of Elon Musk. Its...
Read more

How to mark a WhatsApp as ‘unread’ to reply later

Apps Brian Adam -
Don't forget to answer the messages you open and leave "for later" ... Just as we do it in our email inbox so as not...
Read more

Facebook: How to block your chats with fingerprint and facial recognition?

Facebook Brian Adam -
App Lock was one of the most requested options by Facebook Messenger users and is now available on iPhone and here we show you...
Read more

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

Computing Brian Adam -
The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the Ampere GPUs. Summer has always been...
Read more

OnePlus messes it up again with the private data of its customers

Cybersecurity Brian Adam -
It rains on wet inside the company Oneplus and the protection of the personal and private data of its clients. If at the beginning...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY