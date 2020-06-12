WindTre, the remodulations start: increases for some offers from July 13th

A few months from the launch of the WindTre operator, the result of the union between Wind and Tre, the first modulations for users arrive, which kick off the summer season usually dotted with price increases by telephone operators. WindTre has already informed some users of the change in the last few hours.

According to what was collected by the colleagues of MondoMobileWeb, the increases are expected to start for Wind’s former customers, which from 13 July 2020 they will be forced to undergo an increase in costs which in some cases would have even reached 4 Euros per month.

WindTre is already proceeding to send the classic informative SMS, to make users aware of the rate change and to give them the right to withdraw free of charge, as required by the Consumer Code, up to 24 hours before the entry into force. In a message published by MondoMobileWeb we read the following: “contract changes: from 13 July 2020, your offer changes to MIA 40 – Special Edition due to the economic unsustainability of using your current plan. You have Min. Unlimited and 40 GB, at a cost of 10.99E / month. At the end of the data, traffic included: 1GB additional at 0.99E / day. For more details on the offer, click on windtre.it/mia-se2 Right of withdrawal by 12 July 2020 with A / R, PEC, 159, from the Customer Area, WINDTRE stores or operator change without penalties. For info on withdrawal go to windtre.it/recesso“.

Their real motivation is therefore linked “the economic unsustainability of using your current plan“. We are sure that users will not appreciate it, though.

WindTre has recently been promoted by OpenSignal, which has labelled it the best operator in our country.