Tech NewsCommunication
Updated:

WindTre, the remodulations start: increases for some offers from July 13th

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches a smart kitchen for less than 200 euros

Xiaomi It continues to innovate and launch curious new products on the market. While we wait for the launch...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Amazon: 31% discount on a 1 terabyte Samsung internal SSD

Amazon's new offering on an SSD. After the discount on the SSD Crucial of a few days ago, today...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
5G NewsBrian Adam -

OPPO Find X2 Neo Review: 5G and balanced specifications at the right price

After a few weeks of testing and the publication of the preview together with Find X2 Lite, the time...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

These are the new Telegram updates that WhatsApp does not have

The second most famous instant messaging app, Telegram, has released its new updates, with which it wants to compete...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will arrive this year with four different models

There was a time that everyone will remember, in which companies were able to shield themselves to avoid leaks...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Google says goodbye to Chromecast and welcomes "Sabrina" with Android TV

Chromecast is one of the most successful HDMI keys in recent years, present in millions of homes where things...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

WindTre, the remodulations start: increases for some offers from July 13th

A few months from the launch of the WindTre operator, the result of the union between Wind and Tre, the first modulations for users arrive, which kick off the summer season usually dotted with price increases by telephone operators. WindTre has already informed some users of the change in the last few hours.

According to what was collected by the colleagues of MondoMobileWeb, the increases are expected to start for Wind’s former customers, which from 13 July 2020 they will be forced to undergo an increase in costs which in some cases would have even reached 4 Euros per month.

WindTre is already proceeding to send the classic informative SMS, to make users aware of the rate change and to give them the right to withdraw free of charge, as required by the Consumer Code, up to 24 hours before the entry into force. In a message published by MondoMobileWeb we read the following: “contract changes: from 13 July 2020, your offer changes to MIA 40 – Special Edition due to the economic unsustainability of using your current plan. You have Min. Unlimited and 40 GB, at a cost of 10.99E / month. At the end of the data, traffic included: 1GB additional at 0.99E / day. For more details on the offer, click on windtre.it/mia-se2 Right of withdrawal by 12 July 2020 with A / R, PEC, 159, from the Customer Area, WINDTRE stores or operator change without penalties. For info on withdrawal go to windtre.it/recesso“.

Their real motivation is therefore linked “the economic unsustainability of using your current plan“. We are sure that users will not appreciate it, though.

WindTre has recently been promoted by OpenSignal, which has labelled it the best operator in our country.

More Articles Like This

Twitter wants you to read the news before retweeting it, do you know why?

Social Networks Brian Adam -
It is very common to take a look at the timeline of our Twitter account and, as we go down, give our "likes" to...
Read more

Mixer is updated on iOS and Android with new options that facilitate the streaming of our games

Android Brian Adam -
Among all the catalogue of applications that Microsoft has, there is a group of tremendously popular apps that immediately come to mind. A set...
Read more

Unieuro discounts: the Amazfit GTS smartwatch among today’s offers

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Go back to offer the Amazfit GTS, the smartwatch of the company controlled by Xiaomi, which today can be purchased at a very affordable...
Read more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 brings down the price of Mi Band 4: on offer from Unieuro

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
A few hours after the presentation of Xiaomi Mi Band 5, we register an interesting offer on the previous generation of smartband of the...
Read more

Samsung Display could supply panels for Galaxy S21, discarded BOE

Android Brian Adam -
In April, we came across a report from South Korea stating that Samsung would equip the new Galaxy S21 range with OLED panels manufactured...
Read more

Sony finally unveils the design of its new PlayStation 5, and there are surprises

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
It is the generation that has been presented with less time in recent decades since, with its sights set on going on sale at...
Read more
CommunicationBrian Adam -

WindTre, the remodulations start: increases for some offers from July 13th

A few months from the launch of the WindTre operator, the result of the union between Wind and Tre,...
Read more
Social Networks

Twitter wants you to read the news before retweeting it, do you know why?

Brian Adam -
It is very common to take a look at the timeline of our Twitter account and, as we go down, give our "likes" to...
Read more
Latest news

Willie Clancy summer school recordings online

Brian Adam -
By Tomás Ó Mainnín A special collection of video and audio recordings made during Willie Clancy's summer school in Miltown Malbay, Co Clare, over the...
Read more
Android

Mixer is updated on iOS and Android with new options that facilitate the streaming of our games

Brian Adam -
Among all the catalogue of applications that Microsoft has, there is a group of tremendously popular apps that immediately come to mind. A set...
Read more
Shopping Guide

Unieuro discounts: the Amazfit GTS smartwatch among today’s offers

Brian Adam -
Go back to offer the Amazfit GTS, the smartwatch of the company controlled by Xiaomi, which today can be purchased at a very affordable...
Read more
Latest news

Man extradited over death of 39 people in a lorry

Brian Adam -
The High Court ordered the extradition of a man to Britain where he is charged with the death of 39 people whose bodies were...
Read more
Latest news

"Resolution of dispute disputes between parties"

Brian Adam -
It is reported that progress was made last night in the talks between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party on establishing a...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: