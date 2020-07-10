WindTre expands the coverage of ultrafast fiber in Puglia

Windsor has announced a new expansion to cover ultrafast fibre up to 1 Gigabit, based on the Open Fiber infrastructure, in Puglia. The Italian telephone operator has announced the arrival of connectivity also in Manfredonia, the city of the Gargano, and Corato.

Satisfied with the project Gianluca Corti, Chief Commercial Officer of WindTre, according to which “the extension of the FTTH super fibre in Puglia guarantees citizens and businesses a connectivity service with the maximum performance available for speed, quality and reliability. Our ‘Top-Quality Network’ ultra-broadband network enables a series of cutting-edge solutions considered essential in our daily lives, especially by those who study or work from home, as well as supporting advanced services in the entertainment sector, such as streaming and on-demand content or online gaming. The fibre-optic network represents an infrastructure of primary importance, essential to support the production fabric and encourage its evolution through digital solutions” Concludes Corti.

Users, as happened in the past in other areas of the Bel Paese, will be able to activate the “Super Fiber” solution which includes unlimited navigation in FTTH fibre up to 1 Gigabit, WiFi modem and unlimited gigas even from smartphones.

A few weeks ago WindTre also extended its coverage to Abruzzo.