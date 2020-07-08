WindTre best mobile network in Italy: praise the upload and download performances

WindTre has announced that it has obtained recognition for the fastest mobile network in Italy in the user experience both in download and in upload, but has also won on an equal footing in video experiences and 4G coverage.

The important recognition came in Open Signal’s “Mobile Network Experience May 2020” report, according to which WindTre “she firmly entered among the winners for the mobile experience, obtaining two first places and two other ex are Winsor“.

In fact, in the surveys, an average data of 25.4 Mbps in download and 9.1 Mbps in upload. However, the performance in the “Video Experience” and “4G Coverage Experience” categories.

Obviously satisfied the WindTre CTO, according to which “The Opensignal report highlights the great work done and the significant investments, 6 billion in 5 years, that we are making in network infrastructures. Thanks to our new network, with around 20,000 transmission sites’ 5G Ready ‘, defined as’ Top Quality ‘by important specialized institutes we have been able to continuously guarantee high quality and reliable services, even during the intense traffic peaks recorded in the months of the Coronavirus emergency. It is now very important to continue investing to further modernize infrastructure and systems“.

Last May OpenSignal had promoted WindTre calling it the first Italian operator for download and upload.