Tech NewsCommunication
Updated:

WindTre best mobile network in Italy: praise the upload and download performances

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This monstrous black hole "eats" the equivalent of the mass of our Sun every day

A supermassive black hole 34 billion times the mass of the Sun, according to a new study published in...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

Do you know where to download Windows 10 when you have lost the original DVD?

It is something that happens very frequently, and that is occasionally the body asks us to do a general...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

WindTre best mobile network in Italy: praise the upload and download performances

WindTre has announced that it has obtained recognition for the fastest mobile network in Italy in the user experience both in download and in upload, but has also won on an equal footing in video experiences and 4G coverage.

The important recognition came in Open Signal’s “Mobile Network Experience May 2020” report, according to which WindTre “she firmly entered among the winners for the mobile experience, obtaining two first places and two other ex are Winsor“.

In fact, in the surveys, an average data of 25.4 Mbps in download and 9.1 Mbps in upload. However, the performance in the “Video Experience” and “4G Coverage Experience” categories.

Obviously satisfied the WindTre CTO, according to which “The Opensignal report highlights the great work done and the significant investments, 6 billion in 5 years, that we are making in network infrastructures. Thanks to our new network, with around 20,000 transmission sites’ 5G Ready ‘, defined as’ Top Quality ‘by important specialized institutes we have been able to continuously guarantee high quality and reliable services, even during the intense traffic peaks recorded in the months of the Coronavirus emergency. It is now very important to continue investing to further modernize infrastructure and systems“.

Last May OpenSignal had promoted WindTre calling it the first Italian operator for download and upload.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Huawei announces the Seamless AI Life Experience: this is how it improves

Mobile Brian Adam -
Huawei, through a long press release that we offer below, presented the new user experience Seamless AI Life Experience, conceived and designed for consumers...
Read more

IPhone 12 will be bigger than all previous models, do you know how much?

Mobile Brian Adam -
Little by little it is confirmed that Future iPhone 12s are going to break the mold with which those from Cupertino had been...
Read more

How to configure Telegram to use less storage space on an Android mobile

Android Brian Adam -
Messaging and social media apps are authentic storage black holes. Over time, everything you send and receive in them ends up taking up space...
Read more

The Alcatel 1SE 2020 arrives in Spain: great camera and battery for just 110 euros

Android Brian Adam -
Little by little, brands are daring to include in their devices cheaper features that could well belong to other models with more aspirations. And...
Read more

A peaceful star system gives us hope for a habitable planet

Science Brian Adam -
A new system it has just been discovered and is only 10.7 light-years from us, this means that it could soon become one of...
Read more

Xiaomi launches the first 100% blue light-free lamp

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
We are used to Xiaomi launching truly innovative products in all kinds of segments. Now, after years where it has been sought to minimize...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY