Windows updates and slow internet, what to do?

Internet speed is one of our main concerns and it bothers us that it goes too slow, that we have to wait, that the pages do not load normally. We may have Internet problems because of Windows updates that make the speed not what we expect. In that case, we review some tricks and solutions that we can give our computer.

There are many factors that affect internet speed like possible malware that we have downloaded, for example, the connection you have at home (either the contracted one or the one that reaches you to the point from which you are connected) or the coverage that is in the place where you are connected if you are using WiFi. It can even be a problem of the operator and not of your computer. There are many possibilities but we will focus here, mainly, on updates.

Slow Internet Causes

As we say, there are some basic factors why the Internet is usually too slow, do not load well the pages you visit or the series stop before reaching the end. In those cases, some things may be happening:

Poor WiFi coverage at home that you can solve by changing the router, using a mesh or mesh router or installing extenders that allow WiFi to correctly reach all the rooms in the house.

Malware on the computer that we have not detected. Many types of viruses and malware, in general, make the Internet go much slower than stealing our data, having our information, etc. To solve this, simply use an antivirus that detects and removes all malware.

Interfering problems such as a firewall or antivirus that is blocking something on the Internet or that is configured incorrectly and slows it down.

Lack of updating some programs, drivers, etc.

Browser problems what are you using

Background updates, for example

Windows Update Settings

Windows Update continuously takes care of checking for new recent updates, downloading them, etc. For this reason, it is possible that one of the reasons that the Internet goes slow when you are updating is because it is checking or downloading these updates in the background and perhaps you have not given a glimpse. But you can configure Windows Update so that updates are not automatically downloaded and you can configure the downloads, the amount of bandwidth, etc.

To do this go to:

Look for the Configuration or Settings section from Start

Access the section “Update and security ”

” Go to update options

Here you will find several options: Offer updates for other Microsoft products when updating Windows Automatically download updates, including through metered data connections (fees may apply) We will show you a warning when we go to restart

Uncheck the second box: Download automatically …

Pause updates

Another option that you will find in this section is to pause updates. You can temporarily postpone installing updates for up to 35 days if you don’t want the internet to slow down. Just go to the button “Pause updates” and activate it. You will see the date until they will be paused.

Change active hours

Keep in mind that if you do this you should be aware of regularly updating Windows for updates because it can be dangerous to forget and never update. You can also choose the hours if you know when you are with the computer or when you need it at full capacity. This will not interfere.

Go to Settings

Open the Update and Security section

Tap on Windows Update to see options

Click on “Change active hours”

You can choose the hours in which you usually use the device

Choose the start time and end time

Choosing active times will not restart at this time but may not fix the problem. The best thing could be that you pause the updates for a specific time (one day if it is especially slow, for example) but remember to activate them again, configure them according to your use or how it suits you.

Limit bandwidth

If you don’t want to disable or pause updates, you can adjust other parameters to allocate less bandwidth in the background, for example:

Go to the bottom of the page and tap on Delivery Optimization

You will see the option “Allow downloads from other computers”

Deactivate with the switch next to the action

What does this? As Windows explains, the option makes it “send parts of Windows updates and applications that you previously downloaded to computers that are on your local network or on the Internet”

Keep going down the screen and you will find advanced options

Tap on this section

Set up downloads . From here you can choose the bandwidth that the device uses to download or upload application and Windows updates. If the Internet is too slow, configure the bandwidth that can be used to download updates in the background.

. From here you can choose the bandwidth that the device uses to download or upload application and Windows updates. If the Internet is too slow, configure the bandwidth that can be used to download updates in the background. Tap on “ Limit the amount of bandwidth used to download updates in the background ”

used to download updates in the background ” Lower the bandwidth to the percentage you think is necessary

Other updates and synchronizations

Not only can Windows update cause your computer to go slow, but there are many applications or programs that synchronize or update when you are connected to the Internet, so it is important to have control over them. For example, you can have synchronization permanently activated from Google Drive or Dropbox and that will our internet connection slows down when we go to open a web page or try to watch a movie on Netflix. What you should do is deactivate automatic synchronization in each of these applications, whatever you have, from its settings. When you need something, just update or sync manually Or we can simply activate it when the connection is successful or we don’t mind that it is slow.

In Dropbox

In the case of Dropbox, just right-click on the icon in the desktop bar and open “Preferences” to once here, configure the settings. From “Bandwidth” you can limit download and upload speed to the kB / s you need. You can also choose whether or not you want Dropbox to start when you boot the system. If you are not going to use it, it does not need to start automatically.

On Amazon Photos

Just like Dropbox, you can pause it or adjust the bandwidth. Tap on the icon in the lower right corner, tap on your profile and go to “Preferences”. Once here, tap on “Bandwidth” and you can limit the upload speed or download speed. You can also choose the number of uploads or downloads simultaneous. Confirm with the “Accept” button when you have limited it.

On Google Drive

Tap “Preferences” by right-clicking on the icon in the lower-left corner. Once here, go to the Configuration section in the menu. Click on “Settings” and go to Bandwidth Settings. You can limit the download and upload speed by typing the number of KB per second you want to use. You can also right-click and you will automatically see an option in the drop-down menu that indicates “Pause synchronization”. You can resume whenever you want.