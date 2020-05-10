Windows and Internet Archive, someone is uploading 90's themes in profusion

Are you tired of the usual themes for Windows 10? Are you a "nostalgic" of the 90s and would you like to return, at least virtually, to that period? It could be your chance.

In fact, according to what reported by Gizmodo, some fans in recent days they are uploading profusion of the 90s themes on the Internet Archive, the portal that aims to preserve the "technological past". There is really everything from the Simpsons to Star Trek, passing through Bad Boys and countless other films and TV series of the time.

Themes are mainly accessible through the Grassmunk user page. In short, it could be very interesting content for those who want to go back a bit in time. Do you think that, at the time of writing, the user involved has assets over 1800 uploads (and the number is continuing to rise).

In short, after the more than 20,000 VHS and the addition of myriad free games, the Internet Archive continues to be populated with content. We remind you that behind the project there is a non-profit organization, which aims to create a sort of digital library where to "revive" the contents that would otherwise be lost.

To give you a concrete example, it is the same organization as Wayback Machine, the well-known tool that "retains" previous versions of websites. For more details on the project, we advise you to consult the official website of the Internet Archive.