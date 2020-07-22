Tech NewsWindows
Windows 10X will be completely web-based and compete with Chrome OS

By Brian Adam
Windows 10X will be completely web-based and compete with Chrome OS

The rumours about the delays of the new Windows 10X operating system they are increasingly powered by online newspapers such as ZDNet and Windows Central, according to which it will debut between 2021 and 2022 first on single-screen devices and then on dual-display ones, but above all it will see a particular change of course.

According to their reports, Windows 10X will be launched primarily on low-end computers similar to Chromebooks to offer a platform that can compete with Chrome OS. In particular, Microsoft would have decided to remove VAIL from the latest builds thus making it an operating system capable of running only UWP or PWA applications downloaded from the Microsoft Store. Win32 programs will be available later via the cloud.

In this way, you can ensure greater versatility to Windows 10X making it the ideal operating system for many devices thanks to its optimization. It should, in fact, arrive with the less bulky interface and with a set of functions different from the classic Windows 10, thus making it lighter and able to consume less battery without diminishing performance.

Windows 10X will then be a fully-fledged operating system web-based, offered as a basic product to then be able to be equipped with many streaming applications, including Microsoft branded programs. Doing so also assumes a lower frequency of major updates.

